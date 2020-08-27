Advanced search

Harvest flower festival this weekend at Sandridge church

PUBLISHED: 15:18 29 September 2020

St. Leonard's Flower Festival sees the church beautifully decorated each harvest. Picture: Caroline Williams

Archant

A traditional harvest flower festival is to take place this weekend at St Leonard’s Church in Sandridge.

The event, which takes place between 10am-6pm on Friday October 2 to Sunday October 4, will also host a cake and preserve stall outside, and craft sessions for children in the churchyard.

This year’s festival, with the theme ‘A Harvest of Words’, will follow Covid precautions for those attending in person, and also have the event available online via the church’s website.

Festival co-ordinator Christine Nutton said: “We are very grateful to all those who have co-operated to make this possible.”

Visitors are invited to bring a harvest offering at any point over the three days and leave it in the church. All donations are in aid of Vineyard food bank.

On Sunday, October 4, an all-age outdoor harvest thanksgiving service will take place, starting at 10am.

