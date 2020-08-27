Harpenden Gardening Society to hold virtual talks

Harpenden Gardening Society’s remaining talks for 2020 will now take place via Zoom.

The next talk will see the return of popular speaker Matthew Biggs, Gardeners Question Time panellist and author, on Tuesday, October 13 at 8pm.

Entitled “Dig for Victory, was it successful?”, the talk is free to existing members, with non-members who wish to attend invited to join the society for access to all future events.

The rest of 2020 sees more virtual guest appearances, including celebrated Chelsea medal winner Manoj Malde, in a seminar titled ‘A designer’s journey to Chelsea’.

TV editor and author Geoff Hodge will also feature, discussing winter colours in the garden and beating the winter blues.

Annual membership to the The Royal Horticultural Society affiliated society costs £12, and can be obtained by contacting the society’s treasurer Douglas Knowles at douglasknowles@talktalk.net.