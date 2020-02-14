Oaklands College in St Albans cancels lambing weekend due to coronavirus fears

Oaklands College in St Albans has cancelled its annual lambing weekend as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The community event - which was due to take place this weekend on the Hatfield Road campus - enables agricultural students to gain experience delivering newborn lambs, while thousands of visitors take part in activities and enjoy refreshments.

The college, which also has a Welwyn Garden City campus, decided to cancel the event due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, which was yesterday declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

A statement from the college said: 'In light of the evolving situation, we have very reluctantly decided to cancel our annual lambing weekend this week on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15.

'We will, however, be sharing all of our amazing lambing, animal and student experiences.

'We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope you can join us at any of our future events.'

Regular updates of the lambing will be posted on Oaklands College's social media pages and at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/lambing-weekend-2020-tickets-93469398487.