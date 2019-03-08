Foodie options for this year's St Albans Film Festival

Films and food - what could be more fabulous? The St Albans Film Festival has just started and I want to tell you about some of the amazing food indies taking part in the festival.

The huge open-air cinema is right in front of the Cathedral, and even if you don't have tickets, you can go along and enjoy the food stalls and pub outside. The New Fighting Lion (a mash-up of The White Lion and Ye Olde Fighting Cocks) has a tent outside the cinema, with lots of benches outside, so a very cool place to stop and have a beer on a warm evening. You can get Three Brewers' Blonde and Classic and Farr Brew Pale, so waving the flag for two great indies. Wine is supplied from Cellar Door and includes a Rosato Frizzante and a Prosecco, as well as whites and reds. Gin is from Campfire. If you are comfy on your deckchair inside the cinema, don't worry - they have an order point inside too, so you don't have to miss any of the film.

Food stalls (ideal if you are rushing along after work) include Tara's Vegan Treats who have beaten Gregg's at their own game with delicious vegan sausage rolls and pasties. Perfect for mid-film munchies. If you need something more filling, Tara will also be selling mac n' cheese, and warm cookie dough. Do try the notzarella sticks too.

Meat-eaters, head to the funky OMG stall. They are selling the classic film/food favourite - hotdogs. Their hotdogs are smoked in-house by their own butcher, using local pork. You can load them up with gherkins, crispy onions and sauce. Burgers are also available, and they make these too, using chuck steak. The OMG is their bestseller, which has two patties, smoked bacon, triple American cheese, mayo, gherkins, crispy onions and mustard in a brioche bun.

Both are based outside the cinema so if you are in St Albans in the evening, you can just go along for a picnic - they are open to non-film-goers too.

For pud you are spoilt for choice. Local legends The Pudding Stop will be at the outdoor films (excluding the children's films), with a stall set up inside the cinema selling doughnuts and brownies. Darlish icecream will be available at some films too.

The Oscar for Best Effort though is awarded to Eat Wholefoods who are selling packs of Fava beans at the showing of Silence of the Lambs! Genius.Take your own Chianti.

The Fleetville Larder on Hatfield Road are showing their 80s comedy classics as part of the Film Festival, such as Trading Places, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and The Naked Gun. You will be able to buy delicious wine and cheeseboards to go with your film - get in touch quickly as it isn't very large and the films will sell out!

The Pudding Stop is showing The Godfather I and II as part of the festival; you will be able to watch while you eat one of their amazing puds! Dates for that are June 30 and July 7. The Peacock pub is hosting A Fabulous Evening of Drag on Film (Thursday July 4) with Sequins, Connie & Carla and an LGBT party.

Loft have a special offer of a complimentary glass of house wine if you order from the set menu before a screening and they will make sure you don't miss the film. Also, if you are going to watch Lady and the Tramp on Saturday July 6 at 2pm, kids eat lunch free.

The Film Festival runs until July 6.