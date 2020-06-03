Foodie businesses are starting to re-open as the lockdown eases

Charlie's in St Albans. Archant

It all feels little more positive now, doesn’t it? More places are starting to reopen, although it still seems like sitting in pub gardens and in restaurants is a little way off. Here is my round-up of some of the latest places to ‘re-open’ for takeaway and deliveries.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Liam and the team at Hatch on the Hill have just started to sell take-out brunch favourites, such as hash brown bites, bacon baps, avocado toast, Reubens, burger and fries, pastries and hot and iced coffee. Head on over to Holywell Hill to order. They are aiming to keep the waiting time to under 15 minutes, and I am sure it will be worth the wait.

Charlie’s on London Road, opposite the Odyssey Cinema, is open again for take-out coffee and treats. Anyone missing their coffee before their commute into London? Head over to Charlie’s for coffee, beans, BLTs, toasted banana bread, brownies, cookies, bread and a warm welcome.

Zero Sushi in Harpenden will be open Thursday to Saturdays for click and collect only (10am-6pm). They are not opening the St Albans shop just yet, but keep an eye on their website for more info. You can order via their website www.zerosushi.co.uk or call 01582 762009. Their platters are an amazing treat for a special night in and start from £30 for the Shou platter, which includes zero rolls, salmon, avocado, prawn tempura, spicy tuna and mixed nigiri.

In news I know you have been waiting for… The Pudding Stop is back! I think we can all breathe a sigh of relief. You can pick up takaway puds (no coffee) from the shop between 4-8pm Mondays to Fridays. You can also use the shop for click and collect purchases through the website. Cards only please.

Yiayias on London Road is open for delicious Cypriot/Greek, so as we are not allowed to fly over there yet, this might be a good option! All their meat and fish are sourced from Smithfield and Billingsgate market and are cooked on real charcoal. Wednesday-Sunday for takeaway or delivery. Ring them on 01727 835403. Head over to www.yiayias.co.uk for the menu, which includes kleftiko, souvlaki, spanakopita, falafel and their famous herby chips!

You may also want to watch:

Mad Squirrel in St Albans is open for takeaway, so pop in for your cans and growlers. If you don’t know what that is – I suggest you go and find out.

The Bishop’s Cave on Holywell Hill is open at the weekends (10am-4pm) for takeaway cheese, pastries, wine and beer. We popped in last weekend to buy some lovely cheese and crackers and they had a very easy one-way system. Cornish Yarg, Lincolnshire poacher and Valdeon, a blue goat’s cheese, which was amazing.

Inn on the Park is open at the side hatch for ice cream and coffee and they have placed a few tables outside too. With this lovely weather there can be quite a queue, but who’s in a rush at the moment?

The Rose & Crown in Sandridge village is now open for takeaway beer on Saturdays! They are just trying this out, so head over there on Saturday between 4-7pm and show them your support. They will also be selling Tring and Farr Brew beers to take away, including the Stick one in beer that helps raise funds for local pubs.

And The Queen’s Head in the village has started a takeaway service on Sunday for roasts. We are always sold out every Sunday and have a huge following of regulars, so make sure to order well in advance.

In other news, we need to say goodbye to The Green Kitchen on Hatfield Road. After five successful years, Heather is moving on to new adventures.

AndJay, who opened Jay’s in Southdown 10 years ago, is handing over the busy restaurant to the head chef, Sebastian, to focus on her other business interests. Sebastian’s cooking is really fantastic, so do head over there when you can.

With this weather looking to last for a little while, this is the perfect time to support our locals and head out for a picnic, eat in the garden, and enjoy someone else’s cooking!