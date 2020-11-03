Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Shop Local: Box up some Hertfordshire treats this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 18:00 03 November 2020

One of Katy's Gift Boxes. Picture: Stephanie Belton

One of Katy's Gift Boxes. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Archant

Your thoughts might be turning to Christmas gifts at the moment, and I have a brand-new business to tell you about, which might solve a few present dilemmas.

Katy Littlewood of Katy's Gift Boxes. Picture: Stephanie BeltonKaty Littlewood of Katy's Gift Boxes. Picture: Stephanie Belton

I know readers of this newspaper like to #ShopLocal, and it has been heart-warming this year to hear from our small indies how much you have done that in these difficult times. Katy’s Gift Boxes is a brand-new business that I think is very clever and gives you a really easy way to support local retailers.

You might know Katy Littlewood as the super busy manager at Carpenters Farm Shop. While working there she has got to know many of the outstanding local producers we have in Hertfordshire, and she has come up with the excellent idea to put those producers together in hamper boxes, and offer an affordable delivery business. Katy is now taking orders in time for pre-Christmas delivery, and I think one of these boxes will make a really thoughtful and interesting gift for a favourite client or colleague, parents-in-law, friends who have moved out of the county or of course, for yourself!

Katy has picked items that are all made or supplied in Herts, so they are a bit different from the usual hampers with unique items only from the county including St Albans, Harpenden, Hatfield, Tring, Hitchin and beyond.

You may also want to watch:

To keep things simple there are just three box sizes, ranging from Small and Perfectly Formed to Whale of a Time. Each comes in a smart box, with a map inside showing where everything comes from. Delivery is included in the price, so it costs the same for hand delivery to the door in St Albans or somewhere else in the UK.

The Small and Perfectly Formed contains a Jen Roffe Hertfordshire tea towel, which you may recognise from her eye-catching designs sold in the museum. There is a box of chocolates from I am Cocoa who make decorative and delicious chocolates here in St Albans. I am intrigued to try Emmy’s Brigadeiros, which are Brazilian sweet treats made in Hatfield. A jar of Hibiscus Lily Seville Orange Marmalade with a hint of cinnamon and saffron will be perfect for toast on Christmas morning; I have bought this many times, and it is lovely.

Sawuchay Chilli garlic sauce is the winner of 2-star great taste awards (10p of the sale of the bottle goes to The Trussell Trust). Sawuchay, pronounced SA – WOO – CHAY, is a Hertfordshire-based artisan sauce company. The name was created in memory of the founder’s grandparents, who were from Cyprus, as they pronounced “sauce” as sawuchay. The producers say that they hate food waste and try to use surplus produce wherever possible, such as in their Fruity Brown Sawuchay which only uses surplus apples from Hertfordshire growers.The cost of this box is £34.99 with postage included.

The Home Sweet Home box is £49.99 and as well as items from the suppliers listed, you also get Mortier’s Luxury Breakfast Leaf Tea, which is a company based in Hinxworth. You get a packet of the local legend Dizzy Bee Nutty Granola and Chiltern Oils Chilli Oil. Do check on the website for exact contents.

The Whale of a Time box is the largest and as well as products from the suppliers I have mentioned, it also contains a Spiced Cranberry candle from Handmade in Harpenden, who only use plant-based ingredients such as coconut and rapeseed. It also contains a copy of The Hertfordshire Cookbook, which contains 40 recipes from local independent cooks, such as Lussmanns fish cake, Baked Cookie Dough from The Pudding Stop and Chocolate Caramel Shortbread from Simmons. I have heard from so many people that they have discovered new places to shop from and visit after reading this book, and it is nice to be able to read through and celebrate the many indie places we have in the county. This box costs £99.99.

To place an order go to katysgiftboxes.com. If you order before the end of Nov, delivery will be in time for Christmas.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Appeal for witnesses after London Colney road fatality

A man has died following a fatality on the A414 at London Colney. Picture: Archant

Tribute to ‘fearless’ and ‘determined’ Harpenden man Jamie Wilding

Jamie and Amy on top of the O2. Picture: Supplied by Jamie's family

St Albans and Harpenden residents say why they support our local retailers

Judy Newton-Davies said: Staff at Carpenters garden centre and Potting Shed Café in Sandridge are always helpful, cheerful and polite. The stuff they sell is great, too!

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Shop Local: Box up some Hertfordshire treats this Christmas

One of Katy's Gift Boxes. Picture: Stephanie Belton

RFU cancels all competitive adult rugby for the season outside of the top divisions

The Premiership is one of only three divisions to continue as planned this season. Picture: BRADLEY COLLYER/PA

Look Up Together - St Albans aerial fireworks display is still going ahead

Cathedral fireworks, St Albans

CBeebies star Andy Day releases anti-bullying song

Andy Day as Jangles in St Albans pantomime Sleeping Beauty at The Alban Arena. Picture: Pamela Raith

Redbourn Cricket Club honoured for summer of success at commemorative presentation

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Henry Holland-Hibbert, presenting a commemorative bat to team captain, Ed Hales. Picture: Redbourn Cricket Club