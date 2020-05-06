Advanced search

St Albans boutique organises virtual fashion show during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:43 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:43 06 May 2020

A previous Chloe James fashion show in St Albans

A previous Chloe James fashion show in St Albans

Supplied by Loudbird

Missing your fashion fix? Fashionistas can watch a virtual show as models turn living rooms into catwalks for a St Albans boutique.

A previous Chloe James fashion show in St AlbansA previous Chloe James fashion show in St Albans

Chloe James Lifestyle, the popular fashion, gift and homeware boutique in the centre of the city, has not let the coronavirus pandemic stop it throwing its bi-annual fashion show.

A glamorous catwalk event had been planned for Saturday, May 2 in the city’s 11th century St Albans Cathedral to celebrate the boutique’s 10th birthday this year.

Donna Nichol, the store’s owner, was determined that the show would go on.

And it will later today (Wednesday) with a virtual fashion show.

Donna mobilised her usual models, styled them with garments from her new collection, and gave them instructions to create catwalks in their homes and send the results to her.

She will be posting the results on the boutique’s Instagram and Facebook page to bring a little bit of glamour to lockdown.

Donna is urging the fashionistas of St Albans to grab a glass of Prosecco and enjoy a bit of fashion from their front rooms.

She said: “We had planned a huge event at the Cathedral as a way of saying thank you to our loyal customers as our fashions shows held at local restaurants are usually sold out within the hour of tickets going on sale – so we wanted to be able to accommodate everyone.

Donna Nichol from Chloe JamesDonna Nichol from Chloe James

“We have rescheduled this Cathedral Catwalk event to October, but in the meantime, I wanted to put on a summer fashion show as usual.

“So I enlisted the help of my models and am excited to be able to give people just a mini-fashion fix right now.

“We’ll be posting the video on our social media, so grab your glass of bubbly and sunglasses and be on the virtual FROW!”

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: “Why not host a ‘meeting’ on Zoom, invite your girl gang and watch together with a glass of bubbly in hand! (The ‘host’ needs to watch, then ‘share screen’ so everyone can see it) It’s the perfect girls night out/in!

A previous Chloe James fashion show in St AlbansA previous Chloe James fashion show in St Albans

“Huge thanks to all the models and their partners/kids for filming them.

“This was such a fun thing to do, a little bit of light relief in lockdown! We hope you enjoy it as much as we did xx”

You will be able to watch the fashion show on Instagram @chloejameslifestyle and on Facebook at Chloe James Lifestyle.

Most Read

Sign up to In Brief, the Herts Advertiser’s newsletter that is delivered straight to your email

In Brief is the new and improved weekly newsletter brought to you by the Herts Advertiser.

Ten recycling centres in Herts to reopen on Monday

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police investigating reports of unexploded bomb in Harpenden

Police are investigating reports of an unexploded WWII incendiary device in Harpenden.

St Albans death coach talks about demystifying dying

St Albans death café offers a safe space to discuss feelings about death.

‘Stolen’ teddy bear display returned to St Albans home

Thieves have stolen this teddy bear display from outside a house in Homewood Road, St Albans.

