Verulamium rocks as first St Albans Pub in the Park proves to be a hit

PUBLISHED: 12:55 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:55 18 September 2019

Scouting for Girls at Pub in the Park, St Albans.

The inaugural St Albans Pub in the Park proved to be a phenomenal success, with the event set to come back for more next year.

This year's event featured demos from a host of culinary talent - including former Saturday Kitchen host James Martin and our own Phil Thompson - alongside live music, pop-up gastro pubs and bars.

Another Love singer Tom Odell headlined the music stage on Friday evening after performances from Angels N' Bandits and She's So Lovely stars Scouting for Girls.

Toploader played on Saturday afternoon along with Sound of the Sirens and Claudia Stark. Razorlight topped the bill on Saturday night with support from Stereo MCs and Foley & The Fire.

Sunday afternoon's entertainment was provided by Molly Nicholson, Cecil and The Christians, with Will Young headlining on Sunday evening alongside The Rifles and Holloway Road.

St Albans social media influencer Sharon Linney said: "Pub in the Park is the best event yet St Albans has put on. Go next year!"

Hayley Merrick, deputy cookery editor for Bauer Media, said: "Pub in the Park is just superb! What a success! Let's keep our fingers crossed for next year!"

Christo Tofalli, landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said: "Pub in the Park was an 11 out of 10 event, Dylans at the Kings Arms, and Thompson Dining did us proud. Events like this allow us to show off St Albans. I'm so grateful for that. Tom Kerridge please come back next year!"

St Albans schoolgirl Asha Banks, who performed with the teen band Angels N' Bandits to open the festival on Friday night, said: "It was the best feeling playing to a St Albans crowd. The stage was incredible and the whole atmosphere was electric!"

