10 tips on what to wear to Meraki Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 18:04 07 August 2019

Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved

A constant struggle between style and practicality, festivals can be a tricky when choosing the right clothes to pack. These are a few trends that can take your festival look from dull to dazzling this summer.

Delightful hands give neck and shoulder massage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSDelightful hands give neck and shoulder massage at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

- Wellies

They are an absolute necessity for British summer time, whether you're a festival goer or not. So why not try a cute pastel pair of Hunters or with a wacky pattern to fit in to the theme of Meraki Festival.

- Chunky sandals

Holding out hope for some dry weather? Throw in a pair of chunky, comfy sandals like Birkenstocks, one of the top trends of spring and summer of 2019.

Crowds watch Dubmarta at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDSCrowds watch Dubmarta at Meraki Festival 2018. Picture: KEVIN RICHARDS

- Big and bold earrings

If you want to make a statement this festival season, invest in some statement earrings and turn some heads.

- Chunky hair clips

Wacky earrings not enough for you? Go heavy on the accessories by adding a pearl-decorated clip or sequinned scrunchie to your look.

- Headbands and headscarves

If a chunky hair clip is too 90s for your style, opt for a subtle headband or hair scarf to weave through your ponytail or braid for a boho festival look.

- Hats

Despite being a practical and functional choice for some, there is huge scope to branch out and wear a hat that says more fun than sun.

- Funky sunglasses

From cat-eye to heart-shaped, funky sunglasses are a must have at a festival like Meraki.

- Basket bags and crocheted accessories

Strewn across the Instagram feeds of countless fashion bloggers this year, you can't go wrong with an item like this to complete your outfit.

- Bum bag

Once looked down upon by fashion experts, this bag is now back on trend. An ideal addition to a festival outfit, you can keep your money and valuables close whilst dancing the night away!

- Sequins

Need we say more? Sequins scream festival fashion, and shouldn't be missed out when choosing your wardrobe for Meraki.

