10 tips on what to wear to Meraki Festival 2019
PUBLISHED: 18:04 07 August 2019
©2018 Kevin Richards - all rights reserved
A constant struggle between style and practicality, festivals can be a tricky when choosing the right clothes to pack. These are a few trends that can take your festival look from dull to dazzling this summer.
- Wellies
They are an absolute necessity for British summer time, whether you're a festival goer or not. So why not try a cute pastel pair of Hunters or with a wacky pattern to fit in to the theme of Meraki Festival.
- Chunky sandals
Holding out hope for some dry weather? Throw in a pair of chunky, comfy sandals like Birkenstocks, one of the top trends of spring and summer of 2019.
- Big and bold earrings
If you want to make a statement this festival season, invest in some statement earrings and turn some heads.
- Chunky hair clips
Wacky earrings not enough for you? Go heavy on the accessories by adding a pearl-decorated clip or sequinned scrunchie to your look.
- Headbands and headscarves
You may also want to watch:
If a chunky hair clip is too 90s for your style, opt for a subtle headband or hair scarf to weave through your ponytail or braid for a boho festival look.
- Hats
Despite being a practical and functional choice for some, there is huge scope to branch out and wear a hat that says more fun than sun.
- Funky sunglasses
From cat-eye to heart-shaped, funky sunglasses are a must have at a festival like Meraki.
- Basket bags and crocheted accessories
Strewn across the Instagram feeds of countless fashion bloggers this year, you can't go wrong with an item like this to complete your outfit.
- Bum bag
Once looked down upon by fashion experts, this bag is now back on trend. An ideal addition to a festival outfit, you can keep your money and valuables close whilst dancing the night away!
- Sequins
Need we say more? Sequins scream festival fashion, and shouldn't be missed out when choosing your wardrobe for Meraki.