Watson’s elementary act is sure to reveal all his flaws

Mark Watson Archant

Comedian Mark Watson reveals his Flaws when he brings his show of the same name to the Alban Arena next Tuesday, January 20.

Mark’s career began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2004 where he appeared alongside Rhod Gilbert as comedy duo The Stereocomics.

He went solo the following year and picked up a Perrier Best Newcomer nomination in the process as well as winning the inaugural Jury Prize in 2006.

To date, Mark has won five major comedy awards, written several successful novels, hosted BBC’s We Need Answers, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Radio 4 series Mark Watson Makes The World Substantially Better.

He has also appeared regularly on Mock The Week.

The show begins at 8pm and tickets at £16 are available from the box office on 01727 844488 or online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Critically-acclaimed film The Imitation Game is being screened at the Arena next Wednesday and Thursday, January 21 and 22.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing, the genius British mathematician, logician, cryptologist and computer scientist who led the charge to crack the German Enigma Code that helped the Allies win WWII.

The Imitation Game tells the true story of the nail-biting race against time by Turing and his brilliant team of code-breakers at Britain’s top-secret Government Code and Cypher School at Bletchley Park.

It also stars Keira Knightley, Rory Kinnear, Mark Strong and Charles Dance.

Performances are at 1.30pm & 7.30pm on Wednesday and 7.30pm on Thursday. Tickets for the matinee are £5 and for evenings they are £7 with concessions £5.

* The annual concert by the Royal Marines at the Arena next Friday, January 23, has sold out.