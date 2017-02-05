Advanced search

TV presenter Alice Roberts to bring Tame tour to St Albans

05 February, 2017 - 14:16
Anthropologist, author and broadcaster Dr Alice Roberts, professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham, will bring her Tame tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Anthropologist, author and television presenter Alice Roberts will bring her new Tame tour to St Albans later this year.

The professor of Public Engagement in Science at the University of Birmingham can be seen on stage at The Alban Arena on Monday, November 13.

Professor Alice Roberts is best known for presenting TV programmes Coast, The Incredible Human Journey, Digging For Britain, Origins of Us, Ice Age Giants and The Celts.

In Tame, she will ask how do you tame wildness?

For hundreds of thousand of years our ancestors existed in a world where they depended on wild plants and animals.

They were hunter-gatherers – consummate survival experts, but taking the world as they found it.

Then a revolution happened: humans started to domesticate wild species and they became crucial to our own survival and success.

Join Alice Roberts as she delves into archaeology, history and genetics to reveal the amazing stories of the species that became our allies.

From dogs, cattle and horses to wheat, potatoes and apples – find out how taming all these species has left its mark on them and us.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £17.50, with concessions £2 off.

• To book, call the box office on 01727 844488 on or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk

Keywords: The Alban Arena Alban Arena St Albans

