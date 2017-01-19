Tributes acts and songs from America at the Radlett Centre

Think Floyd Archant

Jazz legend Elaine Delmar will be journeying through the Great American Songbook when she appears at the Radlett Centre next Saturday, January 28.

Through her many stage and TV appearances, she has built up a worldwide following and when she appears from 7.30pm, she will be giving classic songs such as The Trolley Song, Tea for Two, Embraceable You, Honeysuckle Rose and Old Man River her personal touch.

Tickets are £18.50 with concessions £17.50, available from the box office on 01923 859291.

The previous night, Friday, January 27, finds Think Floyd bringing their 20-plus years of experience in recreating the sound of Pink Floyd to the Radlett Centre stage.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s first release, Think Floyd’s brand new production for 2017 features music from all 15 Pink Floyd albums, from the 1967 classic The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, through Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here, to the band’s final release in 2014 The Endless River.

The evening gets underway at 7.30pm and tickets are £22.

Tributes contine next Sunday, January 29, when Bob Drury returns with his band to celebrate the life and music of Neil Diamond.

The show tracks the singer’s journey from unknown and struggling New York songwriter to international star and includes music from five decades including Sweet Caroline, Love on the Rocks Hello Again and Solitary Man.

The Neil Diamond Story starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £20.