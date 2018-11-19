Enchanting Nutcracker ballet coming to St Albans

Vienna Festival Ballet'’s production of The Nutcracker can be seen at The Alban Arena in St Albans Supplied by Alban Arena

An enchanting Christmas treat is coming to the stage in St Albans this weekend.

Be swept away on a magical adventure in one of the most famous classical ballets of all time – The Nutcracker.

You can see it at The Alban Arena on Saturday, November 24 at 2.30pm.

Returning by popular demand, Vienna Festival Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker promises to delight audiences of all ages with its festive setting and light-hearted story.

With its combination of enchanting choreography and unforgettable music, this fabulous ballet is a Christmas treat.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s sumptuous score, the traditional tale of The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara and her enchanted nutcracker doll.

Their adventures see Clara and the Nutcracker combat the Mouse King, and join the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Cavalier on a wonderful journey through the glistening Land of Snow to a kingdom made entirely of sweets.

Tickets cost £24, £21 and £16 and there is limited availability.

• To book tickets, visit www.alban-arena.co.uk or call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488.