St Albans Gang Show returns to the Arena next week

St Albans Gang Show Archant

Talented young people will be demonstrating their singing, dancing and comedy skills when the annual St Albans Gang Show is held at the Alban Arena next week.

It can be seen at 7.30pm from Wednesday, February 8, until Saturday, February 11, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the final day.

Over 110 local scouts, guides and young leaders will be taking part in the show.

Tickets range from £6 to £13, available through the volunteer-run St Albans Gang Show box office line on 07885 661780 or tickets@stalbansgangshow.com