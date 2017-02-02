Advanced search

St Albans Gang Show returns to the Arena next week

11:33 02 February 2017

St Albans Gang Show

St Albans Gang Show

Archant

Talented young people will be demonstrating their singing, dancing and comedy skills when the annual St Albans Gang Show is held at the Alban Arena next week.

Comment
c

It can be seen at 7.30pm from Wednesday, February 8, until Saturday, February 11, with a matinee at 2.30pm on the final day.

Over 110 local scouts, guides and young leaders will be taking part in the show.

Tickets range from £6 to £13, available through the volunteer-run St Albans Gang Show box office line on 07885 661780 or tickets@stalbansgangshow.com

Keywords: The Alban Arena St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Campaign against scrapyard mobile home in Colney Heath

Yesterday, 21:00 Anne Suslak
St Albans Council

Neighbours and a local councillor are fighting against an illegal mobile home which has been set up in a scrapyard.

Police concerned for missing St Albans man

Yesterday, 16:56 Anne Suslak
Lee Hancock

Have you seen this 41-year-old man who went missing from St Albans?

Taxi driver banned after drink-driving on Harpenden pick-up

Yesterday, 16:31 Matt Adams
Taxi.

A taxi driver who picked up a Harpenden fare after drink driving has been banned from driving for three years and given a suspended prison sentence.

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Yesterday, 15:00 Debbie White
Rose & Crown

A top St Albans hotel is ‘expanding’ – to a historic pub around the corner.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Redbourn family face massive fines after being found guilty of a string of animal cruelty charges

Julie Smith, Edward Smith, Michael Morley and Patrick Smith leave St Albans Magistrates court.

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

St Albans hotel takes over historic Rose and Crown pub

Rose & Crown

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: