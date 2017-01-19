Rock and wrestling at the Alban Arena

Xia Brookside tony knox

Critically-acclaimed The Classic Rock Show returns to the Alban Arena next Thursday, January 26, with its new incarnation, The A-Z of Rock.

Ricky Knight Ricky Knight

Performing the greatest songs from right across the Alphabet of Rock, the band powers through Classic Rock’s finest moments from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between.

The show promises to takes the audience on a musical journey through two and a half hours of foot-stomping, culminating in a guitar duel.

Tickets are £23.50 with Golden Circle tickets £33.50, available from here or the box office on 01727 844488.

Wrestling star Ricky Knight is returning to his family’s roots when he joins an all-star bill at the Arena next Saturday, January 28.

His family has strong links with St Albans even though he has camped out in Norfolk for many years.

Ricky heads a wrestling dynasty, made up of his wife Sweet Saraya, tag team sons Roy and Zack, known as the UK Hooligans, and Roy’s own teenage son Ricky Knight Junior.

One of the featured clashes from 7.30pm has Ricky Senior pitted against South London-born James Mason who also began his career as a teenager.

The programme also brings international action with Harlem Bravado, who styles himself as Mister USA and will face Mexican luchador Flying Eagle.

Much travelled Coventry lass Jetta takes on teenage sensation Xia Brookside who won the ladies final of last year’s Most Dynamic Newcomers event staged in Hanley, Stoke on Trent, Two further solo contests will complete the Arena action.

Tickets include a £45 family offer for two adults and two children under 16.

* Romantic period drama, The Light Between Oceans, starring Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Rachel Weisz, Bryan Brown and Jack Thompson, is being show at the Arena next Wednesday, January 25.

Tom (Michael Fassbender) is a World War I veteran who maintains a lighthouse off the shore of Australia with his wife Isabel (Alicia Vikander), a woman desperate to have a baby. Her prayers are answered when an infant washes up on shore in a rowboat.

Tom thinks they should notify the authorities but ultimately gives in to Isabel’s wish to keep the girl. Fate strikes again when the couple meet the child’s biological mother on the mainland. Now, Tom and Isabel must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of four people.

The film is being screened at 1.30pm and 7.30pm and tickets are £7 with concessions £5.