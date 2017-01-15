Advanced search

Panto season is still not behind us

06:06 15 January 2017

Snow White

Snow White

Archant

It may be January but the pantomime season is not over yet at Harpenden Public Halls.

Comment

The Hurst Children’s Theatre Group are back from January 22 to 25 with their traditional panto – this time, Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs.

It will be an almost seamless transition from the Christmas panto at the Public Halls, Snow White, but the Hurst group will, as usual, have their own spin on an old yarn, not least Princess Ana from Frozen who keeps turning up in the wrong story.

Snow White will have to face the evil Queen (her stepmother) with the help of her little friends and even smaller elves –collectively known as the National Elf Service.

The Well Fairy will watch over proceedings which include flashes of magic, a talking mirror, a whole chorus line of jesters, Dame Angela Merkel, Mayor Boris and of course the evil Black Bert with his trusty bird, Russell Crow.

The main parts are played by 14 to 17 yr olds with a support cast of 100 younger children. The repertoire will include old vaudeville songs, modern songs, some rock’n’roll and an audience singalong.

The pantomime is suitable for all ages and ticket prices are £8 for adults and £6 concessions. They can be booked directly from the website www.hurstchildrenstheatregroup.co.uk, via email at hctg@live.co.uk or by calling 07568 363104.

