Monstrous fun with Monstersaurus at The Alban Arena

08 February, 2017 - 10:53
Monstersaurus! comes to The Alban Arena on Thursday, February 16 [Picture: Alastair Muir]

Monstrous fun can be had during the half-term holiday in St Albans when Monstersaurus! comes to The Alban Arena.

If your kids enjoyed Aliens Love Underpants on stage, the show’s creators are back with another tale.

Follow young inventor Monty as he creates a whole world of whacky inventions and incredible monsters, but he has a problem – now he has made them all, what is he going to do with them?

Full of thrills, spills, magic and mayhem, this energetic new family show can be seen at the Arena on Thursday, February 16, at 11am and 2pm.

It includes original music and plenty of audience participation.

Ticket cost £12.50 and the show, which has a running time of 50 minutes, is suitable for ages three plus.

• To buy tickets, call the Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online www.alban-arena.co.uk

