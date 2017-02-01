Advanced search

Jasper Carrott set to Stand Up and Rock in St Albans

01 February, 2017 - 17:41
Jasper Carott and Bev Bevan

Brummie comedian Jasper Carrott is returning to Hertfordshire for a stand-up and rock show in St Albans.

Tickets have gone on sale for Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up & Rock tour date at The Alban Arena on Friday, December 1.

The 2017 tour will see the legendary comedian back with a new stand-up show, before introducing his musical compatriots that have been ‘rockin’ audiences all over the world.

Joining Jasper for the night will be Bev Bevan, a founding member of The Move and ELO, Geoff Turton from the Rockin Berries and Suzi Woo.

Tickets for a night of music and mirth cost £27.50.

• To book tickets, call the box office on 01727 844488 or visit www.alban-arena.co.uk

Keywords: St Albans

