It’s never too late to visit the Alban Arena this January

10:00 12 January 2017

Tommy Emmanuel

Tommy Emmanuel

Archant

Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel, whose five decade career has won him thousands of fans worldwide, comes to the Alban Arena next Wednesday, January 18.

A Street Cat Called BobA Street Cat Called Bob

The concert is in support of his album, It’s Never Too Late, which was released last September. The album is 14 tracks of all original music with no vocals or guests.

Guitarist Tommy, who comes on stage at 7.30pm, has been voted Favourite Acoustic Guitarist in both Guitar Player Magazine and Acoustic Guitar Magazine’s reader polls, His videos have over 29,000,000 views and have led to sold out shows in new markets all over the US.

Tickets are £25, available from the box office on 01727 844488 or online.

Abba tribute show Waterloo comes to the Arena at 8pm next Saturday, January 21.

Girl on a TrainGirl on a Train

The show looks back at the rise to stardom of Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni-Frid and gives fans the opportunity to experience a live Abba show,

The unique sound of the Swedish foursome is replicated with a full live cast and band.

Tickets are £22.50.

* Psychological thriller, The Girl On The Train, based on Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name, is being shown at the Arena next Tuesday, January 17.

It stars Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, Haley Bennett, Justin Theroux, Luke Evans, Allison Janney, Édgar Ramírez, and Lisa Kudrow.

Commuter Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple, Scott and Megan, from the window of her train. One day, she witnesses something shocking unfold in the backyard of the strangers’ home.

Movies continue next Thursday, January 19, with British family comedy-drama A Street Cat Named Bob,

Based on the book of the same name by James Bowen, it stars Luke Treadaway, Ruta Gedmintas, Joanne Froggatt, Anthony Head and Bob the Cat as himself.

When James Bowen found an injured, ginger street cat curled up in the hallway of his sheltered accommodation, he had no idea just how much his life was about to change.

Both screenings begin at 7.30pm and tickets are £7 with concessions £5.

