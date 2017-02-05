Inspired by The Jump? Catch Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards in St Albans

Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards brings his new tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans in May [Picture: Konrad Bartelski] (c)2015 kb13@me.com

Inspired by the daring winter sport exploits of the celebrities on the new series of Channel 4 TV show The Jump?

Then book tickets to see GB 1988 Winter Olympian Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards in St Albans.

Listen to the incredible story of a unique British sporting hero at The Alban Arena on Thursday, May 25.

In Try Hard, Eddie talks through his incredible life journey; from self-learning ski-jumping and being shunned by the sporting establishment, to the extensive surgery to rebuild his face and body following years of spectacular crashes on the snow.

Then there’s his attempts to break world records in stunt jumping (10 cars and six buses) and speed-skiing (106.8mph).

Eddie, whose story was made into movie Eddie the Eagle last year, has also faced bankruptcy through trustees’ mismanagement and gained a Law degree. He also became a most unlikely pop star in Finland.

• Tickets for Eddie ‘The Eagle’ Edwards at The Alban Arena on Thursday, May 25 at 7.30pm cost £16.

Book online at the Arena’s website at www.alban-arena.co.uk or call the box office on 01727 844488.