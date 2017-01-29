Advanced search

Gareth Gates returns to St Albans in panto Robin Hood with Rainbow pair as his Merry Men

29 January, 2017 - 17:04
Gareth Gates will star as Robin Hood in an Easter panto at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Gareth Gates will star as Robin Hood in an Easter panto at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Archant

The merriest of all pantomimes will be riding into St Albans this Easter featuring Gareth Gates in the title role of Robin Hood.

Comment

Anton Benson Productions brings the fun and frolics of panto to Sherwood Forest in Robin Hood at The Alban Arena for three performances in April.

In the all-singing, all-dancing roller-coaster ride through pantoland, Robin Hood and his Merry Men battle to outwit the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham.

Will Robin seize the day and win the hand of his fair Maid Marion?

All will be revealed in a laugh-a-minute show featuring Gareth Gates as Robin Hood.

c

He will be assisted by Rainbow’s Zippy and George as the Merry Men.

Graham Cole, who played PC Tony Stamp in more than 600 episodes of ITV police drama The Bill, will star as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates has appeared in panto at the Arena before.

He starred as Prince Charming in the 2013 Christmas production of Cinderella.

The singer, who topped the UK singles charts with Unchained Melody, Anyone of Us (Stupid Mistake) and a cover of The Beatles’ The Long and Winding Road with Will Young in 2002, can be seen as Robin Hood on Wednesday, April 12 at 3pm and 7pm, and on Thursday, April 13 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £16, concessions £2 off, while a family ticket (four tickets, maximum of two adults) is £54.

• To book tickets, call the box office on 01727 844488 or book online via The Alban Arena’s website at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Keywords: St Albans

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

St Albans Cricket Club appeared on Eggheads but lost to Rihanna question

15:00 Franki Berry
Back left to right: Dave Rainford, Judith Keppel, Lisa Thiel , Kevin Ashman, Barry Simmons , Jeremy Vine. Front left to right: Michael Eames, Andy Saunders, Nick Kirwan, Jonny Hall, Andy Knill-Jones, Toby Crisp.

Intelligent cricketers from St Albans appeared on a popular BBC TV show to try and outwit the Eggheads and win thousands of pounds.

Yobs throw stones at cars on A414 in St Albans

14:53 Anne Suslak
Cars and a coach were damaged in St Albans after yobs threw stones at them.

A coach and seven cars were damaged by vandals while travelling down the A414.

Hertfordshire warnings of email scams in advance of tax deadline day

12:11 Franki Berry
People are warned to be vigilant of scams.

Scam warnings have been issued by the county council in advance of tax return deadline day today (January 31).

The latest court results from the St Albans area

06:00 Matt Adams
St Albans Magistrates Court

Court results published by the Herts Advertiser are taken from St Albans and Hatfield Magistrates Court and are published without prejudice.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Big cat seen lurking at Oaklands College in St Albans

Two people reported seeing the big cat in St Albans district (file photo of puma)

Concerns over shop takeover in St Albans

The Co-operative Food

Licensing hours extended for St Albans pub despite residents’ concerns

The White Swan

Harpenden named best commuter town - and St Albans is fifth

Harpenden is No1 for commuters, according to Jones Lang LaSalle

Radlett girl ‘honoured’ to perform in House of Lords

Olivia Gavigan, a school girl from Radlett, has gained a place in the West End Kids performance troupe. Photo supplied

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: