Gareth Gates returns to St Albans in panto Robin Hood with Rainbow pair as his Merry Men

Gareth Gates will star as Robin Hood in an Easter panto at The Alban Arena in St Albans Archant

The merriest of all pantomimes will be riding into St Albans this Easter featuring Gareth Gates in the title role of Robin Hood.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anton Benson Productions brings the fun and frolics of panto to Sherwood Forest in Robin Hood at The Alban Arena for three performances in April.

In the all-singing, all-dancing roller-coaster ride through pantoland, Robin Hood and his Merry Men battle to outwit the dastardly Sheriff of Nottingham.

Will Robin seize the day and win the hand of his fair Maid Marion?

All will be revealed in a laugh-a-minute show featuring Gareth Gates as Robin Hood.

c

He will be assisted by Rainbow’s Zippy and George as the Merry Men.

Graham Cole, who played PC Tony Stamp in more than 600 episodes of ITV police drama The Bill, will star as the Sheriff of Nottingham.

Pop Idol runner-up Gareth Gates has appeared in panto at the Arena before.

He starred as Prince Charming in the 2013 Christmas production of Cinderella.

The singer, who topped the UK singles charts with Unchained Melody, Anyone of Us (Stupid Mistake) and a cover of The Beatles’ The Long and Winding Road with Will Young in 2002, can be seen as Robin Hood on Wednesday, April 12 at 3pm and 7pm, and on Thursday, April 13 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £16, concessions £2 off, while a family ticket (four tickets, maximum of two adults) is £54.

• To book tickets, call the box office on 01727 844488 or book online via The Alban Arena’s website at www.alban-arena.co.uk