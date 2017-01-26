Don’t miss out on St Albans Gang Show - tickets still available!

St Albans Gang Show Archant

A few tickets are still available for the evergreen St Albans Scout and Guide Gang Show at the Alban Arena.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Gang Show St Albans Gang Show

More than 100 young people aged from 11 to 25 will take the stage in the all-singing all-dancing production which runs from Wednesday, February 8, until Saturday, February 11.

They will be performing songs from artists such as Queen, McFly, Michael Jackson, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, ELO, Ed Sheeran and One Republic and dance routines covering all styles from rock, pop, jazz and contemporary.

St Albans Gang Show is purely volunteer run with over 150 adults giving up their time to create the show and rehearse the cast, as well as making over a thousand costumes, building all scenery and sets and scoring all the musical numbers for the live band,

In addition, the volunteers cover the administration and management jobs needed to put on the production.

Gang Show producer Hermione Drew said: “A gang show is a little bit like mixing the Royal Variety Performance and Britain’s Got Talent - a wide range of entertainment styles and always a few surprises.

“The show includes ideas from our cast to ensure we are doing songs and sketches they will enjoy performing. Rehearsals are going well and the show promises to be another fine example of what the talented young people in St Albans can achieve and a credit to the dedicated volunteer team we have running the show.”

Now in its 38th year, the show has won best youth production two years in a row at the coveted National Operatic and Dramatic Association Awards.

To enquire about tickets text/call the volunteer run box office number on 07885 661780 or email tickets@stalbansgangshow.com.

For more information on the show, visit the website.