Company of Ten unleash the Bull into the workplace

The serious subject of workplace bullying in an action-packed hour of drama is on offer in the Abbey Theatre Studio from tomorrow. (20)

The Company of Ten is putting on 2015 Olivier Award-winner Bull, by Mike Bartlett, with audience members in ringside seats.

Three work colleagues, Isobel, Tony and Thomas, wait for their manager, Carter. One of them is about to be let go. Immediately Isobel, then Tony, begin an onslaught of criticism, innuendo and verbal abuse against Thomas, aimed at showing him in the worst possible light when their boss arrives.

The action is unrelenting and at time vicious as the play explores fear, power and control in the “bull ring” of office politics.

Director Rosemary Goodman explained that the Studio was too small for a bull ring. She said: “So we have chosen a fight cage for our arena, because it is important that the acting space is claustrophobic and restricting for the actors.”

“Directing Bull has thrown up many challenges, not least making sure that the actors have had the opportunity to bond over the rehearsal period. It was essential to me that they felt secure in delivering and receiving such vicious lines, which include strong language and adult themes, without being too much affected when they went home. Fortunately the care and support between them was evident from the start. The teamwork has been absolutely remarkable.”

“In the same vein, we are acutely aware that the subject matter may affect some members of the public so we warmly invite our audiences to the bar after the show, to meet the cast and discuss the play and the issues arising from it.”

Performances take place in the Abbey Theatre Studio at 8pm tomorrow and Saturday (20/21) and from Tuesday, January 24, until Saturday, January 28. There is also a 2.30pm matinee this Sunday, January 22.

To book tickets call the box office on 01727 857861.