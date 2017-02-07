Cirque Du Hilarious to bring slapstick comedy to St Albans

Cirque Du Hilarious comes to The Alban Arena on Monday, February 13 Archant

Slapstick comedy and madcap humour will keep the children entertained at a family show coming to St Albans during the half-term.

Cirque Du Hilarious arrives at The Alban Arena on Monday, February 13 at 2.30pm, with organisers promising over two hours of continuous laughter.

Danny Adams and Clive Webb’s hilarious humour and lunacy manages to cross all age groups – from children to teenagers, and mums and dads to grandparents.

Clive and Danny are actually father and son, and along with the rest of the team will have the Arena audience in tears of laughter from start to finish.

Their Comedy Explosion UK tour features a comedy rock band, magic, circus acts, and the Cirque Du Hilarious dancers.

Tickets cost £16 adults and £12 children.

• Call the Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk