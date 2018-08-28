Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is ‘an undoubted triumph’ in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:37 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:45 07 November 2018

St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features a flying car at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features a flying car at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

Madeleine Burton reviews St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which can be seen at The Alban Arena this week.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon WallaceSt Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

Take a magical flying car, first-rate singing, dancing and acting, and an appreciative audience and you have another hit for St Albans Musical Theatre Company.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, a musical guaranteed to appeal to both children and adults, is currently gracing the stage of The Alban Arena.

And it is fun, fun, fun from the time we meet a forlorn Chitty to its miraculous transformation in the hands of inventor Caractacus Potts.

This Chitty really does fly – or gives the impression of it – and it is a wonderful moment when it first starts to lift from the stage.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon WallaceSt Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

No-one could ever accuse St Albans Musical Theatre Company of shirking a challenge – this has to be one of the most difficult shows ever to stage.

But they leapt at the chance when Chitty Chitty was licensed for the UK stage and are one of only a handful of companies to tackle it in this country and the only one in the south.

Director Julia Rufey brings all her experience to the show and scores a great success.

With slick choreography from Andrea Campusano and strong rapport with musical director Peter Allanson and the show band, Chitty Chitty is an undoubted triumph.

St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon WallaceSt Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

In fact, if you can’t wait to take the children to pantomime, take them to this because it has all the requisites – goodies, baddies, a comedy duo and a love story.

It is a real feelgood show.

Of course, as I saw the show on the first night, there were a few hiccups – wobbly scenery and the orchestra pit engulfed in smoke from the Glaciator machine – but they just added to the charm of the evening.

Gareth Edwards as Caractacus and Elise Betts as Truly Scrumptious were both excellent, joined as they were by Ben Pulford and Maddie Evans on the night as Jeremy and Jemima Potts.

On alternate nights it is the turn of Nate Finestone and Darcey Jones, who are sure to be just as good.

But it is the comedy acts that steal the show. Alex Handley and AJ King as the bungling Vulgarian spies Boris and Goran, sent to steal Chitty, are a hoot from beginning to end.

And Matt Clothier and Susan Akroyd as Vulgaria’s rulers, Baron and Baroness Bomburst, are just as hilarious.

The real baddie is Alex McKinven as The Childcatcher and the boos that greeted his every appearance demonstrated that he was spot-on in the role.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs until Saturday, November 10 and tickets can be obtained from the Arena box office on 01727 844488 or online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Services for Remembrance Sunday in Redbourn announced

17 minutes ago Fraser Whieldon
Redbourn War Memorial.

The times for Remembrance Sunday services in Redbourn have been announced.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is ‘an undoubted triumph’ in St Albans

50 minutes ago Madeleine Burton
St Albans Musical Theatre Company's production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang features a flying car at The Alban Arena in St Albans. Picture: MeltingPot Pictures / Simon Wallace

Madeleine Burton reviews St Albans Musical Theatre Company’s production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, which can be seen at The Alban Arena this week.

Appeal to track owners of jewellery found in St Albans

10:58 Laura Bill
One of the pieces of jewellery found on Drakes Drive, St Albans on Monday, October 22. Picture: Herts Police.

Has your jewellery been stolen?

St Albans buildings celebrated at Civic Society awards

08:47 Anne Suslak
The Crow in Fishpool Street received the Trevelyan Prize at the St Albans Civic Society Awards. Picture: St Albans Civic Society

The St Albans Civic Society held an awards ceremony to celebrate outstanding building projects completed in the city last year.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy