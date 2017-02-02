Advanced search

Blues star Chantel McGregor returns to Harpenden Public Halls

11:47 02 February 2017

Chantel McGregor

Chantel McGregor

Archant

Rock-blues musician Chantel McGregor is launching the 2017 season at Harpenden Public Halls with a visit next week.

The acclaimed musician is making a return visit to the theatre on Saturday, February 11.

She will be performing tracks from her recently-released album Lose Control and her acclaimed debut album Like No Other from 7.30pm.

Chantel has been described as having the tone of Robin Trower, the inspiration of Hendrix, the influence of Stevie Ray Vaughan, the energy of Bonamassa, the intensity of Walter Trout and the vocal of Stevie Nicks.

Supporting Chantel will be the wonderful Linda Em.

Linda is an Irish singer-songwriter using a lyrical narrative that brings back the early days of Woodstock and The Old Grey Whistle Test.

No surprise when she quotes Joan Baez, Carole King and the husky laments of Melanie Safka as her song writing influences, not to mention Fleetwod Mac.

• Tickets are £15, available from the box office on 01582 767525 or go to www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk

