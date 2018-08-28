Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Two starring roles in one night is no trouble for Anna in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:07 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:16 08 November 2018

Anna MacLeod Franklin appeared as Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia and then appeared in Macbeth on the same night

Anna MacLeod Franklin appeared as Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia and then appeared in Macbeth on the same night

Supplied by Maltings Art Theatre

A performer starred in two St Albans plays on the same night after dashing from one city venue to the other with just minutes to spare.

There’s a lot to be said for having a passion for something.

For Anna MacLeod Franklin this couldn’t be truer, as her passion for acting saw her take on two leading ladies at the same time.

On Wednesday, Anna donned the full Roman dress of Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia before hot-footing it over to the Maltings Arts Theatre to play the very different role of Lady Macduff.

After playing Livia, Anna drove from St Saviour’s Church in Sandpit Lane to the Maltings in time to appear in Act IV Scene II of Macbeth.

Anna said: “Switching between the two shows has certainly been a challenge.

“I was going to dash across in full Roman costume and change at the Maltings but then I realised that bursting into the foyer as a Roman minutes before appearing as Lady Macduff might be a bit confusing for the audience.”

The Passion of Alban and Livia, by writer and playwright Imogen De La Bere, is the story of St Alban told largely from the point of view of his wife, the earthy and powerful Livia, a non-believer.

The play is the second in the writer’s St Albans trilogy and is set to be performed at the Roman Theatre in June next year, but has had its first few intimate performances in the chancel of St Saviour’s Church.

There was a charity performance last night (Wednesday) to mark the end of its initial run.

Coinciding with this is OVO’s production of Macbeth, now running at the Maltings Arts Theatre, where Anna plays Lady Macduff, who stands firm despite being abandoned by her husband.

Anna added: “Another challenge has been the switch between two such different characters.

“Livia and Lady Macduff are poles apart, but I have absolutely loved taking this on and I’m so grateful that we have such a thriving arts scene with so many opportunities to participate in making great theatre.”

Macbeth is on at the Maltings Arts Theatre until Saturday, November 17, with a number of performances sold out.

Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ovo

They cost £12 full, £11 concessions and £7.50 under-18s.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Two starring roles in one night is no trouble for Anna in St Albans

11:07 Alan Davies
Anna MacLeod Franklin appeared as Livia in The Passion of Alban and Livia and then appeared in Macbeth on the same night

A performer starred in two St Albans plays on the same night after dashing from one city venue to the other with just minutes to spare.

World War I: Parish magazines offer insight into village life during conflict

11:00 Peter Crumpler
The dedication of the lych gate at Sandridge in1921. Photo is from the Reg Auckland collection, on the Sandridge Parish Council website.

Parish magazines published in Sandridge from 1914 to 1918 reveal poignant insights into life in the village during the First World War.

St Albans named as one of England’s chilliest cities by Cadent

09:48 Fraser Whieldon
St Albans has been named one of England's 50 chilliest cities. Picture: Hadley Walker.

St Albans has been named in the top 15 chilliest cities in England.

Suspected sinkhole causes St Albans homes to be cordoned off while council searches for structural damage

08:30 Fraser Whieldon & Anne Suslak
A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

A suspected sinkhole has put the future of 21 homes in jeopardy.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Breaking News Sinkhole opens up in St Albans

A sinkhole has opened up in Cedar Court St Albans. Picture: Fraser Whieldon

St Albans sinkhole: New photo shows depth of Cedar Court chasm

A bird's eye view of the sinkhole on Cedar Court. Picture: Sharon Minkin Conrich.

Homes evacuated as firefighters tackle St Albans flat fire

Charrington Place, St Albans. Picture: Google Street View

Updated County Council releases update about St Albans sinkhole

Herts Fire and Rescue's aerial shot of the Cedar Court sinkhole.

Harpenden campaigners criticise ‘flawed’ Luton Airport expansion plan

An Easyjet plane takes off from Luton Airport. Picture: DANNY LOO

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy