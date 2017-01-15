The politician and the rock band - Kerry meets Enter Shikari

(children left to right) Ryan, Liam, Jack and Harry Francis with Kerry Pollard and (L) Chris Batten and (r) Rob Rolfe. Archant

Local politician Kerry Pollard shared the stage recently with members of Enter Shikari at a concert at the Pioneer Club in St Albans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were at a concert by Number 7 Music Academy which runs classes at Alban City School in St Albans and Crabtree Junior School in Harpenden.

Around 65 young people performed numbers such as Free’s All Right Now and Pharrell Williams’ Happy at the club where Enter Shikari began their career.

At the concert 17-year-old Matthew Wright was presented with the award for Student of the Year. Kerry, Labour prospective parliamentary candidate for St Albans, said afterwards: “I was very impressed by the standard of the music – these young people showed great confidence and flair.”