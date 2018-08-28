Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa
Video

Exclusive preview screening of Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone movie at Welwyn Garden City cinema

PUBLISHED: 16:40 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 20 November 2018

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Rachel Weisz and Olivia Colman in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House. Picture: Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Supplied by BFI London Film Festival / Element Pictures / Scarlet Films / Fox Searchlight Pictures

There will be an exclusive preview screening of a movie tipped for Oscar glory in Welwyn Garden City this weekend – more than a month before the film goes on general release.

Oscar winner Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield HouseOscar winner Emma Stone stars in The Favourite, which was filmed at Hatfield House

The Favourite starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone can be seen at the Campus West cinema on Saturday, November 24 at 7pm.

This is more than a month before Yorgos Lanthimos’ historical period drama goes on general release in the UK on January 1, 2019.

Winner of the Grand Special Jury Prize at the 2018 Venice Film Festival and the Gotham Special Jury Award for Ensemble Performance, the movie is brought to Welwyn Hatfield by Welwyn Garden City Cinema, in association with Herts Archive and Local Studies.

Historian Dr Ruth Herman will set the scene with a short talk before the film on Queen Anne’s favourite, the Duchess of Marlborough, whose letters are kept at Hertfordshire Archives.

The real-life Sarah Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough, was born in St Albans.

She is played by Oscar winner Rachel Weisz in the film, which centres on the love triangle between the three lead characters.

Broadchurch actress Olivia Colman is expected to get an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Queen Anne, while La La Land star Emma Stone plays servant Abigail, who replaces the Duchess of Marlborough as the Queen’s favourite.

The Favourite was almost exclusively filmed at Hatfield House last year, with the Marble Hall, the Long Gallery and the Hertfordshire stately home’s gardens among the locations used.

Olivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century FoxOlivia Colman as Queen Anne in The Favourite. Picture courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Set in early 18th century, England is at war with the French.

Nevertheless, duck racing and pineapple eating are thriving in Queen Anne’s court.

A frail Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz) governs the country in her stead while tending to Anne’s ill health and mercurial temper.

When a new servant Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah.

She takes her cousin under her wing and Abigail sees a chance at a return to her aristocratic roots.

As the politics of war become quite time consuming for the Duchess of Marlborough, Abigail steps into the breach to fill in as the Queen’s close companion.

Their burgeoning friendship gives her a chance to fulfil her ambitions – and she will not let woman, man, politics or rabbit stand in her way in this bawdy comedy featuring strong language.

Following the Campus West screening there will be an informal Q&A with Ruth Herman and the audience.

Hatfield House from the air. Picure: Casey Gutteridge.Hatfield House from the air. Picure: Casey Gutteridge.

All tickets for the screening cost £15 – there are no discounts as this is a special exclusive screening.

For more, visit www.cwentertainment.co.uk

Topic Tags:

More news stories

Three people arrested after woman in her 80s falls victim to purse dipping

16:47 Franki Berry
Three people arrested after purse dipping in St Albans.

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in St Albans.

Religious groups in St Albans promote peace in the Middle East

15:25 Anne Suslak
The 'Solutions Not Sides' event in St Albans promoted peace between Israel and Palestine. Picture: SAMS

Religious groups in St Albans came together to discuss the possibility of peace between Israel and Palestine.

St Albans primary hits back at claims of undesirability amid admission cuts consultation

13:19 Franki Berry
Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

The headteacher of a school facing cuts in admissions has hit back at claims that the primary is less desirable than other establishments in the city.

Around 16,500 fill St Albans city centre to see St Peter’s Street and Clock Tower Christmas lights switched on

11:30 Fraser Whieldon
The St Albans Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 18. Picture: Stephanie Belton.

Around 16,500 people enjoyed the Christmas lights switch-on in St Albans on Sunday.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Mother of autistic teenager speaks out after “horrendous” treatment by St Albans hospital staff

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

St Albans Liberal Democrat savages Tories after Mr Kipling makers begin stockpiling food due to no-deal Brexit fears

Premier Foods. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.

Multiple-vehicle crash closes part of M25

The lorry came to a rest across three lanes in a multiple vehicle crash on the M25 between Junctions 26 and 25 anticlockwise. Picture: Highways England

St Albans teenager paints scene on successful Christmas cards

Georgia Sweeny with her Christmas card designs, which are being sold in the St Albans Museum + Gallery. Picture: Phyllis Sweeny

St Albans MP visits city pubs to learn about the damage dealt by business rates increase

Anne Main visits city inns with Save St Albans Pubs.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy