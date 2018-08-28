Advanced search

Comedian brings farewell stand-up show to St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:52 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:52 18 November 2018

Stewart Francis brings his final stand-up tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Stewart Francis brings his final stand-up tour to The Alban Arena in St Albans

Supplied by Alban Arena

Comedian Stewart Francis brings his final stand-up tour to St Albans this week.

The star of Mock the Week and Live at The Apollo arrives at The Alban Arena on Thursday, November 22 as part of his farewell tour before he heads off Into The Punset!

Known for his deadpan delivery of hilarious one-liners, Into The Punset follows Francis’ joke-heavy lives shows Tour De Francis, Pun Gent and Outstanding In His Field.

And the UK-based Canadian comedian is promising to go out with a show that proves he’s at the peak of his punchline-making powers.

“For me, it’s a happy conclusion as I’ve left the best till last,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to bits with what I have and it’s nice to go out on a high, like when the athlete that throws the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl then retires.”

Tickets to see Stewart Francis – Into the Punset in St Albans cost £18.50.

• Call The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or book online at www.alban-arena.co.uk

