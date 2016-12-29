Advanced search

St Albans band Enter Shikari says ‘absolute honour’ to headline Slam Dunk Festival

11:00 29 December 2016

St Albans band Enter Shikari will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2017, which returns to the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

St Albans band Enter Shikari will headline Slam Dunk Festival 2017, which returns to the University of Hertfordshire in Hatfield

Archant

St Albans rock band Enter Shikari are headlining next year’s Slam Dunk Festival in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their debut album Take To The Skies.

Comment

The festival is being held across three sites from Saturday, May 27, to Monday, May 29, the last of which is in The Forum, Hatfield, and will be a homecoming gig for vocalist Rou Reynolds who was a student at the University of Herts.

The quartet, two of whom were at Verulam School and the other two at Sandringham, play an undefinable blend of rock, high-intensity electronics and rallying anthems which has won them cult status and a reputation for modern rebellion.

They have produced four studio albums and played live across the UK and Europe.

The band, which also features Chris Batten, Rory Clewlow and Rob Rolfe, will be performing a special exclusive UK festival set at all three locations of the Slam Dunk Festival - the other two are at the Birmingham NEC and Leeds city centre.

Rou said: ”Slam Dunk is a festival that we’ve been attending from the very start - Slam Dunk South is actually on the campus of my old uni in Hatfield.

“It’s grown into one of the most important festivals in alternative music, and it will be an absolute honour to headline it in 2017.”

Because the festival is celebrating the band’s debut album, they will get to reminisce and relive tracks which, according to Rou, ‘are still held dear by so many’.

Expressing his appreciation for fans who have shown their support over the years, he said: “We’ll never write another album like TTTS, as Enter Shikari isn’t really a band that looks backwards, so to speak. But as this is a special occasion it’s important for us to recognise the importance of this album to us, and for the family of people who have supported us since those early days.

“On a purely selfish note, I cannot wait to play some of the tracks we haven’t played since 2007, or even ever.”

Festival director Ben Ray added: “I’m happy to welcome Enter Shikari to the Festival for the first time. It’s always great to have another headliner from the UK, which shows how well British rock music is doing.”

Tickets for the Slam Dunk Festival are available from http://slamdunkmusic.com/

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Two butterfly hotspots identified in St Albans

38 minutes ago Madeleine Burton
Two butterfly hotspots have been found

Two butterfly hotspots have been identified in the St Albans district despite the demise of the attraction dedicated to the insects.

Dog trapped in mud near River Ver in St Albans rescued by firefighters

13:58 Debbie White
A dog was rescued near historic Sopwell Nunnery in St Albans. Photo courtesy @StAlbansfire

Firefighters went to the aid of a dog stuck in thick mud, after being called to the site of a former Benedictine priory in St Albans.

St Albans firefighters save horse, ‘Dolly’, trapped in swimming pool

12:56 Debbie White
St Albans firefighters helped rescue a horse from a swimming pool. Photo courtesy of Herts Fire Control

Firefighters from St Albans helped rescue a horse from a freezing cold swimming pool last night (Wednesday).

Harpenden leisure development plans are condemned for lack of public consultation

12:00 Madeleine Burton
Harpenden Leisure Centre

Opposition is mounting to development proposals for the centre of Harpenden and Rothamsted Park which residents fear will exacerbate problems of congestion and traffic flow in the town.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Lead researcher Alexander Thomas

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Man attacked in St Albans: Herts Police appeal for information

Herts Police are investigating

Tributes paid to former St Albans councillor who was a ‘great campaigner’

John was a keen fundraiser and heavily involved in politics

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: