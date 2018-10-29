Fantastic fireworks display promised at annual St Albans Cathedral spectacular in Verulamium Park

St Albans fireworks at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul.

A fantastic fireworks display will light up the night sky above St Albans this weekend.

St Albans fireworks at Verulamium Park. Picture: Pink Soul.

Thousands of spectators will enjoy an evening of fireworks and fun in Verulamium Park on Saturday, November 3.

The stunning St Albans Cathedral display is produced by Fantastic Fireworks, double winners of the British Fireworks Championships.

Attracting in the region of 20,000 people each year, the display was started over 25 years ago as a way of reducing fireworks accidents at home.

Since then it has raised over £750,000 for local and national charities.

The event is organised by St Albans Cathedral and a team of over 400 local volunteers, including members of the congregation, its youth groups, scout groups and members of the St Albans Lions Club and other local clubs and charities.

All of this work is supported by Debenhams Ottoway Solicitors, who are the event’s headline sponsor.

Managing partner Susan Glenholme said: “We are delighted to be headline sponsors for the second year running at the St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular, which we consider to be one of the biggest and best events in St Albans.

“We are very proud to be raising money for two brilliant charities within our community.”

Verulamium Park fireworks. Picture: Pink Soul

This year’s nominated charities are Herts Young Homeless (hyh), a charity that works with vulnerable young people aged 16 to 24 who are homeless or threatened with becoming homeless, and the Daylight Club.

Kathryn Salmon, head of fundraising for hyh, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be the beneficiaries of the Fireworks Spectacular.

“Funds allow us to continue our work with vulnerable people across Hertfordshire and we are grateful to have the opportunity to raise awareness of the work we do.”

This year’s second nominated charity, the Daylight Club, is a social club providing a safe space for adults with a range of physical disabilities to meet and participate in a range of activities and workshops.

A representative of the Daylight Club said: “Being supported in this way means a lot to members of the club as it means we can continue to provide a service they need at a reasonable cost, and they can continue to make friends and have fun.”

The Revd Dr Kevin Walton, Canon Chancellor at the Abbey, said: “St Albans Cathedral is delighted to be organising this huge community spectacle, which has become such a great success.

“We are glad this year to be able to support the work of Herts Young Homeless and the Daylight Club. We look forward to welcoming thousands once again.”

In addition, there will be a food village providing plenty of food and drink – with street food outlets, burgers and hot dogs.

The bars, for the first time this year, are provided by Tring Brewery.

Tickets can be bought at the gate on the night.

Alternatively, if tickets are bought in advance you could save up to 30 per cent when you buy through the Cathedral box office on 01727 890290 or www.stalbanscathedral.org or The Alban Arena box office on 01727 844488 or www.alban-arena.co.uk

Gates open at 6pm, and the display starts at 7.30pm.

Discounted advance tickets are available until midnight on Friday, November 2, priced £3 children under 16 and £7 adults.

A family ticket is £14. Children three and under go free.

On the day, tickets can only be purchased in person through the Cathedral box office from 10am until 3.45pm, or on the gate from 6pm.

All tickets sold on the day are full price – £5 children under 16, and £10 adults.

A family ticket for two adults and two children will be £20 on the gate.