Prosecco Festival tickets selling out for St Albans dates

Prosecco Festival will return to St Albans in 2019 Prosecco Festival

Lovers of a glass or two of fizz can enjoy a two-day Prosecco festival when it returns to Hertfordshire next year.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tickets for the 2019 Prosecco Festival dates in St Albans are selling fast.

Bars with more than 40 types of Prosecco, Cava, Pink Fizz, Brut and Spumantes will be on offer at The Alban Arena on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, 2019.

There will even be Prosecco cocktails. For non-fizz fans, there will be a bottled lager area too.

Drinks are purchased via a token system.

There is an evening session on the Friday from 6.30pm to 11pm, and afternoon and evening sessions the following day.

Standard entry tickets include a branded Prosecco flute, which is yours to keep, and a free welcome glass of Prosecco on arrival.

There will be live entertainment on the main stage, and Italian street food for those feeling hungry.

• For more details, and to buy tickets, visit the Prosecco Festival website at https://www.proseccofestival.co.uk/