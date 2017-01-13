Advanced search

Graphic Novel Review: Black Panther A Nation Under Our Feet: The Crew

17:54 13 January 2017

Black Panther A Nation Under Our Feet: The Crew

Black Panther A Nation Under Our Feet: The Crew

Archant

Dark times for the Black Panther, as Ta-Nehisi Coates chronicles the final days of the kingdom of Wakanda! As Zenzi and the People poison Wakanda’s populace against their king, a cabal of nation-breakers is assembled. With few allies of his own to call on, T’Challa must rely on his elite secret police, the Hatut Zeraze, and fellow Avenger Eden Fesi, a.k.a. Manifold! Meanwhile, Shuri’s spirit journeys through the Djalia... but what awaits her there? The blockbuster reinvigoration of the Black Panther continues!

Comment

(Panini Books)

This is not an easy read by any stretch of the imagination. It requires a level of understanding about (fictional) Wakandan politics, geography and history, and a philosophical awareness of real-life power play, coupled with a recognition of a wide range of characters whose motivations and missions are not immediately clear. But stick with it, because as the story progresses the reader is rewarded for the attention they have paid over the course of previous issues, and the diverse strands of Coates’ story arc begin to pull together.

With his nation tearing itself apart from within, T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, calls on the assistance of his ex-wife Storm and allies Luke Cage, Manifold, and Misty Knight to bring down weapons dealer Ezekiel Stane and his forces, and also tackle terrorist uprisings which have wreaked havoc across the country.

Meanwhile, inside the Djalia, an otherworldly plane incorporating Wakanda’s past, present and future, T’Challa’s sister and former Black Panther Shuri undertakes her own spiritual journey, uncovering folk tales and legends from her country’s history alongside a spirit who has taken the form of her own mother, Ramonda.

Coates seems to be telling a story which is ultimately about the nature of leadership, whether it is better to rule by fear or justice, if chaos or order is the proper state of a nation, and if the end ever justifies the means.

Although we are starting to see more action sequences than were evident in the previous volume, this isn’t a superhero saga by any stretch of the imagination, it’s a commentary on Africa, its people, its politics and its cultural power. At the moment it remains a work in progress, but has the potential to become one of the foremost works of graphic fiction produced by the big two comics companies in the 21st century.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Burglar from Luton jailed for theft of car from Harpenden

18:42 Court Reporter
The man was sentenced to jail at Luton Crown Court

A burglar was jailed for over four years today (Friday) after stealing two cars from homes in Harpenden and Luton.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

18:11 Debbie White
BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

St Albans MP leads debate about future of community pharmacies

15:00 Madeleine Burton
St Albans MP Anne Main in the House of Commons.

“Great independent local pharmacists” were highlighted by St Albans MP Anne Main as she led a parliamentary debate about the role that community pharmacies can play in an integrated health service.

Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

12:29 Anne Suslak
Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16.

A teenage girl from Harpenden who went missing for five days has been found safe and well.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: