Advanced search

Graphic Novel Review: Amazing Spider-Man Worldwide: Before Dead No More

17:55 13 January 2017

Amazing Spider-Man Worldwide: Before Dead No More

Amazing Spider-Man Worldwide: Before Dead No More

Archant

Going global continues to mean a world of problems for the wall-crawler! First, there’s an accident to deal with at Parker Industries. How far will Peter Parker go to save his employees - both as CEO and as Spider-Man? Meanwhile, you - and stand-in Spidey, the Prowler - get to meet the all-new Electro! Who is she and what does she have to do with the Man in Red? The Prowler might not like the shocking answers!

Comment

(Panini Books)

Two defining moments in Peter Parker’s early costumed career as the Amazing Spider-Man were the death of his Uncle Ben and his first true love, Gwen Stacy. The impact of these events shaped the hero he was to subsequently become, and have always cast a shadow over his later victories.

But they were not the only tragic losses Peter was to witness over the years, as others also fell by the wayside during his battles: Gwen’s police captain father George, J Jonah Jameson’s wife Marla, reporter Ned Leeds, arch-foe Doctor Octopus, and even his clone Ben Reilly were among those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

But now the dead are coming back, somehow resurrected by the experiments of the Machiavellian supervillain the Jackal, as part of an elaborate scheme which will leave no corner of Peter’s life untouched.

Wearing a canine mask reminiscent of the Egyptian god of the underworld, Anubis, the Jackal has been recruiting Spider-Man’s enemies, offering them the chance to be reunited with their loved ones in exchange for their unquestioning loyalty, including the Rhino, the Lizard and Electro.

Meanwhile, in a bid to save his step-father Jay Jameson from a hereditary disease which is slowly killing him, Peter explores cutting edge procedures by New U Technologies which recreates a subject’s organs from their own DNA, but free of any genetic imperfections. After Pete’s employee Jerry Salteres is critically injured in a chemical fire, his life is saved using this new process, but something about the restored Jerry unexpectedly triggers the webslinger’s Spider-sense.

Before he agrees to Jay undergoing similar treatment, Parker tasks the Prowler to infiltrate New U Technologies to find out more, unwittingly exposing him to a deadly confrontation with the Jackal’s recruits, while Jameson Sr’s life hangs in the balance…

Phew, and that’s just the prelude!

There’s no doubting the scope of this latest Spider-Man epic, which touches to the very heart of the character’s motivations for being a hero, his desire to save people. With so many of his friends and foes having lost their lives over the course of his long career, the chance to do-over and somehow reverse their fates is obviously a tempting one, but what price must he pay as a consequence?

The revolving door of death in the Marvel Universe is now well-established, with dead no longer meaning dead, and characters returning from beyond the grave with an alarming frequency. This story looks certain to address that narrative trope, but also examining the price people are prepared to pay to be reunited with their loved ones. After all, how much would you be prepared to sacrifice to spend just one more day with those you have lost?

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Burglar from Luton jailed for theft of car from Harpenden

18:42 Court Reporter
The man was sentenced to jail at Luton Crown Court

A burglar was jailed for over four years today (Friday) after stealing two cars from homes in Harpenden and Luton.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

18:11 Debbie White
BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

St Albans MP leads debate about future of community pharmacies

15:00 Madeleine Burton
St Albans MP Anne Main in the House of Commons.

“Great independent local pharmacists” were highlighted by St Albans MP Anne Main as she led a parliamentary debate about the role that community pharmacies can play in an integrated health service.

Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

12:29 Anne Suslak
Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16.

A teenage girl from Harpenden who went missing for five days has been found safe and well.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: