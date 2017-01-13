Advanced search

Graphic Novel Review: Agents of SHIELD: Under New Management

17:54 13 January 2017

Agents of SHIELD: Under New Management

Agents of SHIELD: Under New Management

Archant

Agent Coulson and his crew are caught in the middle of Civil War II and opinions are split among them. But they remain Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and have a job to do: Protect the innocent and apprehend a major Marvel Universe character. As they near their target, divisions begin to grow and positions harden, but what’s on Coulson’s mind may change everything!

Comment

(Panini Books)

As the events of Civil War II tear the superhero community apart, SHIELD faces its own internal conflicts in the wake of the Pleasant Hill debacle, and beleaguered director Maria Hill begins to question the motivations of her leading agent Phil Coulson.

With the creation of the Coulson Protocols having cost him the trust of the superhuman community, and with his team falling apart around him, the rise of a powerful new Inhuman able to predict events before they happen is more than Phil is prepared to take.

Tasked with bringing in Tony (Iron Man) Stark after he kidnapped said Inhuman, Coulson finds himself swayed to Stark’s side in his battle against Carol (Captain Marvel) Danvers, resulting in Director Hill dismissing him from SHIELD for refusing the accept the chain of command.

With his former colleagues now under the leadership of trained assassin Elektra, can he possibly succeed in finding a third option in the Civil War, and at the same time prevent Daredevil from being killed?

Meanwhile, Agent Jemma Simmons is dying after being exposed to an advanced bioweapon, Daisy Johnson has requested reassignment, rogue agent Grant Ward is back on active duty, and Leo Fitz has been exposed as a traitor… Can things possibly get any worse?

Bringing a satisfactory conclusion to this latest SHIELD series, this volume also includes the Civil War II one-shot The Accused, which focuses on the trial of Clint Barton, the Avenger known as Hawkeye, for the murder of Hulk Bruce Banner, with Daredevil’s alter ego Matt Murdock acting for the prosecution… A masterpiece of succinct and well-crafted storytelling, which knocks spots off the main Civil War II title!

With the Agents of SHIELD TV series now in its fourth season, and showing no signs of slowing down, it is surprising that a comic book spin-off can’t sustain an audience. The fusion of covert operations and superhero action seems like a perfect fit, but current sales just justify continuing this latest run in a tough marketplace. Hopefully this isn’t the last we see of Coulson and his team in the wider Marvel Universe, and it isn’t too long before they are back in their own title.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Burglar from Luton jailed for theft of car from Harpenden

18:42 Court Reporter
The man was sentenced to jail at Luton Crown Court

A burglar was jailed for over four years today (Friday) after stealing two cars from homes in Harpenden and Luton.

BBC presenter to chair Rothamsted forum on agri-food challenges in Harpenden

18:11 Debbie White
BBC Farming Today's Charlotte Smith is chairing the Rothamsted forum. Photo courtesy @charlottebsmith/Twitter

A BBC presenter, who describes herself as being a ‘radio nerd’ since a teenager, is chairing a major agricultural event in Harpenden

St Albans MP leads debate about future of community pharmacies

15:00 Madeleine Burton
St Albans MP Anne Main in the House of Commons.

“Great independent local pharmacists” were highlighted by St Albans MP Anne Main as she led a parliamentary debate about the role that community pharmacies can play in an integrated health service.

Missing Chloe Hall from Harpenden found

12:29 Anne Suslak
Missing teenager Chloe Hall, 16.

A teenage girl from Harpenden who went missing for five days has been found safe and well.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Two people injured in M25 crash near St Albans

Traffic on the M25 at a standstill. Stock photo.

New lease of life for St Albans cocktail bar, The Brickyard, after closure

Joe Waller, Robert Pankhurst, Geoff Dyson and Norman James outside The Brickyard Pub in St Albans

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Man fractures jaw during assault in St Albans nightclub

An 18-year-old fractured his jaw in an assault in a St Albans nightclub.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: