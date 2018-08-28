Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Graphic Novel Review: Ultimate Comics Spider-Man: Who is Miles Morales?

PUBLISHED: 15:11 16 November 2018

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man: Who is Miles Morales?

Ultimate Comics Spider-Man: Who is Miles Morales?

Archant

The debut adventures of the all-new, all-different Ultimate Spidey!

(Panini Books)

Spider-Man is dead.

After Peter Parker, the web-slinging, wall-crawling teenager, gives his life to save his Aunt May and girlfriend Mary Jane Watson from the wrath of the insane Green Goblin, a shocked nation is left mourning the loss of a true hero.

But this isn’t the conventional Marvel Universe, it’s the world featured in the Ultimate Comics imprint, the more grounded reality where mutants are considered terrorists and the US government runs its own superhero taskforce.

Parker’s death (reprinted here) brought to an end more than a decade of adventures featuring the Ultimate version of Spider-Man, a younger, less-confident counterpart to our Spidey, who was still at high school and juggled his costumed activities in between homework, a part-time job and his commitments to his friends.

Killing off this incredibly popular character was a massive decision by writer Brian Michael Bendis, who had written the entire series since its inception in 2000, and to then decide to come up with a markedly different replacement in the Spider-Man role was a risk only Bendis could have pulled off.

But as this series from 2012 demonstrated, in the right hands you can achieve the impossible, and the debut of new web-slinger Miles Morales proved that you could put a different person in the Spider-Man costume and still tell fantastic stories.

A 15-year-old of Mexican and Afro-American parents, with a geek for a best friend and a criminal uncle, Miles is completely different from Peter in many ways, yet after he is also bitten by a genetically-altered spider and gains the arachnid’s abilities, proves he has the same courage and resolve.

Unlike his predecessor, this replacement wall-crawler also possesses a “venom sting” and chameleonic powers, and in these initial instalments did not have any web-slinging gifts, although this was subsequently rectified.

Today Miles has crossed over into the mainstream Marvel U following the events of the latest Secret Wars, and has enjoyed a career as an Avenger and Champion, stepping out of the shadow of Peter Parkers from both universes.

A slow and measured start to the adventures of a new hero, albeit one following in the footsteps of a household name, this book marked a fresh beginning for Ultimate Spider-Man and the Ultimate Comics Universe as a whole, as well as a further move away from its roots in mainstream Marvel.

More news stories

St Albans baker wows Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law with cake on TV

25 minutes ago Franki Berry
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cake made by Sarah Pratt from Buttercream Dream, which was eaten by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. Picture: Sarah Pratt

A St Albans baker’s cake has been taste-tested on national television by famous actors.

Rennie Grove families take part in Children in Need 2018

14:38 Rennie Grove Hospice Care
Jack and his family with Francesca.

A group of families have taken part in this year’s Children in Need appeal to help highlight the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It’s OK To Say: Clipper Round the World yacht race sailor reveals her own experience of mental health

14:14 Shona Davies
Shona Davies

Being ill sucks. No matter what’s got you down – the flu, a broken bone, diabetes, cancer – it’s a horrible place to be. Your body is weaker and less capable. The drugs you take mess with your mind and your moods and sometimes can make you feel even worse than when you started. Mental ill-health is no different. The brain is an organ, and like any organ, it doesn’t always function to the medical standard of “normal”. Mine certainly doesn’t.

Homeless St Albans thief and fraudster given two years in prison

13:49 Franki Berry and Fraser Whieldon
John Fitzgerald

A man who stole and used bank cards in St Albans and Hatfield has been jailed for two years.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

St Albans City Hospital trust fined for trying patients’ patience

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy