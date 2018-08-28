Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Graphic Novel Review: Deadpool: Assassin; You Are Deadpool; Spider-Man/Deadpool: My Two Dads

PUBLISHED: 15:13 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 16 November 2018

Spider-Man/Deadpool: My Two Dads

Spider-Man/Deadpool: My Two Dads

Archant

A movie sequel means new collections of Deadpool action, with this tempting trio released just in time for the DVD and Bluray.

Deadpool: AssassinDeadpool: Assassin

(Panini Books)

It’s a return to the old school for the first of these collections, with a back to basics approach to the Merc with a Mouth that plays on the strengths of the character without the need for any major narrative developments.

Reunited with arms dealer Weasel, one of his few remaining friends who hasn’t already bitten the big one, Wade Wilson resolves to only take on assassination assignments which are morally justified, rather than merely being motivated by cash.

Unfortunately, this change of heart brings Wade into conflict with agents of the New Orleans-based Assassins Guild, and he ends up with a price on his head. What follows is a string of increasingly brutal battles with assorted hired killers, as Deadpool and new ally Threnody try their best to protect Weasel and his wife from being taken out by a string of costumed killers.

You Are Deadpool deluxe editionYou Are Deadpool deluxe edition

Written by Cullen Bunn with art by Mark Bagley, it delivers with both barrels.

Remember those old Fighting Fantasy books? Where your decisions influenced the outcome of the story, and battles were fought with a roll of the die? In the tradition of these groundbreaking titles, Al Ewing and Slavador Espin have created a comics interpretation which takes Deadpool on a twisted journey spanning various decades of Marvel continuity.

My personal highlight is the section set in the seventies, which tapped into certain tropes found prevalent in Marvel titles of the time, including faux messianic stand-ins, cheesy Shaft rip-offs, and the gradual erosion of the Comics Code.

It’s something of a challenge to review a book where the outcome can change on every fresh reading, so as well as following one particular path I made sure to check out the roads not taken, ensuring none of the potential plot developments, snappy dialogue or quirky character moments were missed. It might not be the sort of book you want to read regularly, but as a one-off it’s a thoroughly entertaining approach to the traditional comics read.

As well as a standard version which requires the assembly or addition of die, Panini have also released a deluxe limited edition boxed set which includes a hardcover book, dice, pencils and game cards.

Having predicted the end of the Spidey/’Pool team-up title for ages, given the major events in both characters’ respective solo series, it’s always surprising to see it not only continuing but also thriving, and I’m always glad to dive into another volume of comic’s most unlikely bromance.

Having established the back-stories of future Old Man Spidey and Old Man Deadpool in previous collections, which come about as a result of events in our present, writer Robbie Thompson now brings them back in time to change history and avoid their fates.

This not only involves facing an army of Life Model Decoys (LMDs) and the face-flipping Chameleon, but also sentient sharks, a vampire cow and the Master Matrix, perhaps the most powerful android on Earth.

Good job there’s double the Deadpool and Spider-Man has been squared to bring events to a close, but how do Peter Parker’s long-dead parents fit into the scheme of things? It’s the end of one arc, and the beginning of another, as Wilson and Parker find themselves experiencing the most unlikely scenario of them all – parenthood!

It’s a decent enough conclusion to some of the current plot threads, and although scribe Thompson isn’t up to the dizzying heights of quality he soared to with Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme, he still manages to pull off with style what could have been a time travel car crash in the hands of lesser writers.

More news stories

St Albans baker wows Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law with cake on TV

24 minutes ago Franki Berry
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cake made by Sarah Pratt from Buttercream Dream, which was eaten by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. Picture: Sarah Pratt

A St Albans baker’s cake has been taste-tested on national television by famous actors.

Rennie Grove families take part in Children in Need 2018

14:38 Rennie Grove Hospice Care
Jack and his family with Francesca.

A group of families have taken part in this year’s Children in Need appeal to help highlight the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It’s OK To Say: Clipper Round the World yacht race sailor reveals her own experience of mental health

14:14 Shona Davies
Shona Davies

Being ill sucks. No matter what’s got you down – the flu, a broken bone, diabetes, cancer – it’s a horrible place to be. Your body is weaker and less capable. The drugs you take mess with your mind and your moods and sometimes can make you feel even worse than when you started. Mental ill-health is no different. The brain is an organ, and like any organ, it doesn’t always function to the medical standard of “normal”. Mine certainly doesn’t.

Homeless St Albans thief and fraudster given two years in prison

13:49 Franki Berry and Fraser Whieldon
John Fitzgerald

A man who stole and used bank cards in St Albans and Hatfield has been jailed for two years.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

St Albans City Hospital trust fined for trying patients’ patience

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy