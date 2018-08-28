Advanced search

Get a personalised letter from Santa

Graphic Novel Review: The Avengers: The Final Host

PUBLISHED: 15:11 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:11 16 November 2018

Avengers: The Final Host

Avengers: The Final Host

Archant

This new beginning for Marvel’s greatest heroes pits the team against giant gods from outer space...

(Panini Comics)

In the wake of the No Surrender epic, the Avengers have once again disbanded, but it isn’t long before events conspire to prove the need for a new line-up of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, and who should be behind these machinations? None other than the god of mischief himself: Loki, the driving force behind the formation of the original Avengers team.

After a group of archaeologists discover a Celestial buried in a cavern deep below South Africa, which results in the arrival of the Final Host, Dark Celestials infected by the destructive Horde.

A new team of Avengers led by Thor, Iron Man and Captain America assembles to tackle the extinction-level threat, eventually learning how a prehistoric team of Avengers made up of Norse god Odin, magician Agametto, and versions of the Phoenix, Black Panther, Ghost Rider, Iron Fist and Star Brand had previously fought and defeated the deranged Celestial known as the Fallen, and it was them who buried it for millennia.

They also uncover the secret origin of the Earth and how its evolution was affected by the blood and rotting flesh of a dying Celestial. This biological time-bomb mixed with the primordial elements of the planet and made it a unique breeding ground for super-powered beings to come, who will eventually have the potential to act as an antidote to the Horde itself…

Jason Aaron, probably the strongest writer currently working for Marvel, teams up with artist Ed McGuinness to relaunch the Avengers in the tradition of his myth-making Thor run, spanning time and space and bringing together some of the flagship characters of the Marvel Universe.

There have been some remarkable Avengers runs over the years, with my personal favourite Steve Englehart/George Perez in the 1970s (showing my age there!), but also many which just haven’t delivered on expectations. Judging from this strength of this inaugural arc, we could be looking at one of those defining collaborations which will eventually become a comics legend.

An auspicious start to what will hopefully be a long run from Aaron.

Topic Tags:

More news stories

St Albans baker wows Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law with cake on TV

24 minutes ago Franki Berry
The Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald cake made by Sarah Pratt from Buttercream Dream, which was eaten by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. Picture: Sarah Pratt

A St Albans baker’s cake has been taste-tested on national television by famous actors.

Rennie Grove families take part in Children in Need 2018

14:38 Rennie Grove Hospice Care
Jack and his family with Francesca.

A group of families have taken part in this year’s Children in Need appeal to help highlight the work of Rennie Grove Hospice Care.

It’s OK To Say: Clipper Round the World yacht race sailor reveals her own experience of mental health

14:14 Shona Davies
Shona Davies

Being ill sucks. No matter what’s got you down – the flu, a broken bone, diabetes, cancer – it’s a horrible place to be. Your body is weaker and less capable. The drugs you take mess with your mind and your moods and sometimes can make you feel even worse than when you started. Mental ill-health is no different. The brain is an organ, and like any organ, it doesn’t always function to the medical standard of “normal”. Mine certainly doesn’t.

Homeless St Albans thief and fraudster given two years in prison

13:49 Franki Berry and Fraser Whieldon
John Fitzgerald

A man who stole and used bank cards in St Albans and Hatfield has been jailed for two years.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Annual Christmas Lights Switch-On street party set to kick off festive season in St Albans

St Albans was transformed into a winter wonderland in 2017. Picture: Spike Brown

School entry places may be halved at St Albans primary

Margaret Wix School in St Albans - picture Google Street View

CCTV appeal after spate of burglaries in St Albans, Radlett and Potters Bar

Do you recognise these men?

Property price spike in Stevenage bucks trend across Herts

House prices in Stevenage leapt by 5.7 per cent in September, contributing to a 6.3 per cent rise over the last 12 months.

St Albans City Hospital trust fined for trying patients’ patience

St Albans City Hospital. Photo: Danny Loo.

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Herts Advertiser weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy