Zyggy has his day at The Horn

Zygmunt Day Archant

St Albans-born musician Zygmunt Day returns to the city to perform with his band Echo Pressure at The Horn this Saturday night.

Zyggy cut his teeth in the early 2000s at the Pioneer Club as a founder member of St Albans ska band Kiss My Brass.

His local connections saw him chosen to play trombone for local success - and fellow Verulam school-educated - Enter Shikari at their 2009 Glastonbury Festival appearance.

Since relocation to East London three years ago, Zyggy has continued to write and record with his debut album - On Streets That Know - released earlier this year.

Zygmunt Day and Echo Pressure are supported by Bayeux and Cam Johnston at The Horn in Victoria Street.