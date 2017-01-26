Zoe Rahman comes to Herts Jazz Club

Zoe Rahman Archant

Pianist Zoe Rahman and her trio play Herts Jazz Club next Sunday, February 5.

The British/Bengali pianist, a Mobo winner in 2012 for her rootsy world-folk album Kindred Spirits, has been focusing her thoughts on more intimate music in recent years. She toured with Courtney Pine in a popular ballads-devoted duo, worked with the double-bass star George Mraz and has now released her first solo piano album of originals and jazz evergreens.

The evening at the Hawthorne Theatre, Welwyn GArden City, runs from 7.30pm.

Tickets in advance from here are £3 students/£9 members/£11 concessions/£12 full.

On the door they are £5 students/£10 members/£13 concessions/£14 full.