Violinist joins orchestra for Harpenden charity concert

Renowned violinist Jennifer Pike performs with the Hertfordshire Chamber Orchestra next week in a concert in support of a Harpenden-based charity.

The performance at 7.30pm on Saturday, January 14, in St Nicholas Church, Harpenden, will include Dvorak’s Violin Concerto in A minor and Beethoven’s 7th Symphony

which Richard Wagner called ’the apotheosis of the dance’.

The concert is in aid of the A-T Society, the charity for the genetic illness ataxia-telangiectasia which affects children and young adults and currently has no treatment or cure.

Jennifer sprang to prominence in 2002 when at the age of 12 she became the youngest-ever winner of the BBC Young Musician of the Year. Since then her career has blossomed and she has played at some of the greatest music venues around the world and performed with top orchestras worldwide. She is in ever greater demand as a soloist and recording artist.

She will be accompanied by Herts Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Jonathan Bloxham, which is made up of talented amateur musicians from Herts and nearby counties and has played concerts across Europe and in the Middle East.

William Davis, chief executive of the A-T Society, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jennifer and the Hertfordshire Chamber Orchestra back to Harpenden to perform again in aid of the A-T Society.

“A-T is an incredibly tough diagnosis for a young family. They need help with healthcare, equipment, housing, education – everything really – and then they want research to find a cure.

“The A-T Society provides all this – but A-T is often overlooked for the better-known diseases.”

Tickets at £15, £12 for concessions and £5 for under 16s. are available from the A-T Society on 01582 760733 or online.