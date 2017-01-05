Three times the talent at New Year folk concert

The Barber Sisters Archant

Three diverse trios, Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, Steph and the Midnight Patisserie and the Barber Sisters, perform at the Folk at the Maltings’ New Year concert at 8pm tomorrow night. (6)

Alden, Patterson and Dashwood Alden, Patterson and Dashwood

Norwich based folk/Americana trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood weave vocal harmonies, fiddle, dobro, guitar and mandolin around original songs and melodies. Their music takes influence from folk traditions from both sides of the Atlantic with instrumentals and self-penned songs depicting tales of young travellers, sleepy seas and their affection for home.

Midnight Patisserie, aka Tom Evans, Katy Coope and Steph West, blend trad-folk, bal-folk and jazz. They share a love of rich songs, lively mouth-music and big soundscapes, creating their own music with the aid of strange gadgetry and a wide range of influences.

Completing the line-up at the Maltings Arts Theatre in St Albans are New Roots 2016 finalists Isobel, Lydia and Ellie Barber, three sisters from Derbyshire with a love for Scottish folk music. They arrange traditional and original tunes on violin and viola, and have played at folk festivals and folk clubs as well as releasing their debut CD.

Tickets at £10, students £8, Under 16 £6, are available on the door or in advance by booking online or by phone on 0333 666 3366 .