The Horn set for Wilkestock festival stage takeover

A St Albans music venue will take over one of the stages at Hertfordshire music festival Wilkestock later this year.

Wilkestock will take place in the Herts countryside between Stevenage and Watton-at-Stone from Friday, September 1 to Sunday, September 3, 2017.

And the family-run charity music festival and St Albans’ The Horn have joined forces for this year’s event.

The Victoria Street music venue will curate Bella’s Stage on the opening day of the festival.

A statement from The Horn said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm that we have been invited to take over Bella’s Stage on Friday, September 1, 2017 at this year’s Wilkestock Charity Music Festival.”

Meanwhile, the Wilkestock Festival tweeted: “Pleased to announce we have teamed up with @hornvenue for this year’s festival!

“They will be lining up some top class local acts! #wilkestock”

Situated at Frogmore Hill, Wilkestock is the inspiration of brothers Tom and Olly Wilkes.

Celebrating 10 years, more than 100 bands and DJs will appear across various stages over the weekend.

The boutique festival has grown from a small party in a field to a three-day event, with all profits going to Bloodwise (formerly Leukaemia & Lymphoma Research) and Keswick Mountain Rescue.

• Visit www.wilkestock.com for more details and to buy tickets.