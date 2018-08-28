Advanced search

The Zombies announce St Albans concert in memory of musician Jim Rodford

PUBLISHED: 18:01 07 November 2018 | UPDATED: 18:01 07 November 2018

The Zombies are staging A Concert in Honour of Jim Rodford at The Alban Arena in St Albans

Supplied by The Alban Arena

A special tribute concert by The Zombies in memory of Jim Rodford will be held in the St Albans musician’s home city.

The Zombies are to play a show at The Alban Arena in January in honour of the band’s long-time bass player, who died earlier this year.

The gig will take place on Sunday, January 20, 2019.

The She’s Not There and Time of the Season group will be supported by special guests Arc, also known as Anja, Cara, and Russell Rodford – Jim Rodford’s two granddaughters and son.

The St Albans trio performs original songs, and modern and classic folk/indie/pop covers, stripped back to two-part female harmonies and acoustic guitar.

Posting on their Facebook page today, The Zombies wrote: “Please join us with special guests Arc for a concert in memory of legendary St Albans musician Jim Rodford (bassist for Argent, The Kinks, and The Zombies among many others).”

Tickets for A Concert In Honour of Jim Rodford will go on sale at 10am on Friday, November 9.

Jim Rodford died in January, aged 76, following a fall at his home.

He had just finished an American tour with The Zombies.

As well as playing bass guitar for The Zombies, Jim was previously bassist for 70s rockers Argent and The Kinks in an illustrious music career spanning six decades.

In 2017, Jim was awarded an honorary degree from Hatfield’s University of Hertfordshire in recognition of his services to music.

Jim was initially asked to join The Zombies by his cousin Rod Argent back in the 1960s but was already playing in St Albans band the Bluetones at the time.

He was later a founder member of Argent with Rod Argent.

Argent are best known for hits Hold Your Head Up and God Gave Rock and Roll to You.

Jim Rodford later joined The Kinks, and finally became a full-time member of The Zombies when vocalist Colin Blunstone and keyboardist Rod Argent reformed the band.

The current Zombies line-up includes Jim’s son Steve Rodford on drums alongside Blunstone, Argent, guitarist Tom Toomey and new Danish bass player Søren Koch.

• Tickets for the group’s St Albans homecoming date will be available online from the Alban Arena website www.alban-arena.co.uk from Friday.

