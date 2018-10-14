Naked Choir winners to bring 100 Number One Hits show to town

The Sons of Pitches will be appearing live in Harpenden as part of their 100 Number One Hits tour. Supplied by Verity Walker PR

An award-winning a cappalla group featuring a Welwyn Garden City singer will be performing 100 classic tracks in one show in Harpenden.

The Sons of Pitches, who triumphed in BBC singing competition The Naked Choir in 2015, will be appearing at Harpenden Public Halls on Tuesday, October 23 as part of their new show, 100 Number One Hits.

Expect fast-paced medleys and mind-bending mashups as The Sons of Pitches, including ex-Stanborough School student Joe Novelli, attempt to hit their target of 100 legendary songs in just one evening.

From Michael Jackson to The Beatles, ABBA to Eminem, the show caters to audiences of all ages and is not to be missed.

With over three million YouTube hits and a growing international reputation, it’s fair to say that ‘The Sons’ have “given a cappella a kick up the backside”.

Since their formation in 2010, The Sons of Pitches – Joe Novelli, Joe Hinds, Jamie Hughes, Joe Belham, Josh Mallett and Midé Naike – have established themselves as one of the premiere vocal groups currently working in the UK.

They shot to fame in 2015 when they were crowned winners of the BBC2 singing contest The Naked Choir, hosted by Gareth Malone, as their combination of soaring solos, impeccable harmonies and stunning beatboxing – mixed with a large dose of comedy – captivated the viewing public’s imagination.

Most recently, The Sons of Pitches starred as the house band on Sky1’s TV entertainment series Sing: Ultimate A Cappella, presented by Cat Deeley.

Talking about their latest tour, The Sons of Pitches said: “100 Number One Hits is going to be our biggest, best and most ambitious show yet.

“We wanted to create a spectacle that would pay homage to some legendary artists while blowing away anyone who came to see it.

“Expect all kinds of genres, a bit of comedy and the odd tearjerker.

“We’ll be singing iconic songs from start to finish as well as juggling numerous hits in massive medleys.

“The audience will have to keep an eye on the counter clock to see how many we’ve got left to sing. Come along and count the hits!”

• Visit www.harpendenpublichalls.co.uk for tickets for The Songs’ Harpenden concert.