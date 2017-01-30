Sophie Ellis-Bextor added to new Hertfordshire music festival’s line-up

Murder on the Dancefloor star and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Sophie Ellis-Bextor has been added to the line-up of a new Hertfordshire music festival.

The singer, who topped the UK charts in 2000 on DJ Spiller’s club single Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love), will play the first Meraki Festival in Redbourn.

The three-day family festival will take place at the Hertfordshire County Showground, in Dunstable Road, over the weekend of Friday, August 11 to Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, the daughter of former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis, will play the main stage on the Saturday.

The festival tweeted: “We’ve just added Sophie Ellis-Bextor to our Saturday line-up! Sophie recently released her album Familia & we can’t wait to see her perform”

Sophie first came to prominence in the late 1990s, as the lead singer of the indie rock band Theaudience.

When the group split, she went solo and enjoyed worldwide success with 2001 hit single Murder On The Dancefloor, from debut album Read My Lips.

She released sixth studio album Familia last year, with the first single from the record being Chic-era disco song Come With Us.

Familia is the follow-up to Wanderlust, an album full of baroque chamber pop and experimental flirtations with folk.

Sophie’s latest album – recorded in just 10 days – finds her collaborating again with maverick musician Ed Harcourt, the pair concocting a song suite that draws inspiration from Latin America, complex mythological characters, and the families created both by blood and by friendship.

“I think of the relationship between Wanderlust and Familia a bit like when you have children,” explains Sophie.

“The first child is generally a little more responsible and serious, and then the next one comes along and they’re more bolshy and extrovert.

“Same family, but they’ve got different traits.”

Chart-topping 80s singer Belinda Carlisle is also heading to Hertfordshire later this year for a summer festival appearance.

The Heaven Is A Place on Earth star has also been added to the main stage line-up of new St Albans music festival Meraki.

Belinda is down to play the opening Friday night of the event alongside the likes of Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley, who went to school at Dame Alice Owen’s, and Native New Yorker soul dance group Odyssey.

Australian ex-Neighbours star and Too Many Broken Hearts chart-topper Jason Donovan is also down for the Friday main stage bill, with more acts to be confirmed.

Appearing at Meraki on Saturday, August 12 are the likes of Simon McBride, Anjali Perin and teenage St Albans singer-songwriter Hope Russell-Winter, who recently released new single Sanctuary.

Singer Rebecca Ferguson, who was the runner-up on The X Factor in 2010, will perform on the Sunday.

Other main stage Sunday acts so far confirmed for the Meraki Festival include Total Eclipse of the Heart singer Bonnie Tyler, The Kondoors, Natalie Williams’ Soul Family and Gospel Touch.

More main stage acts across all three days are to be announced, along with the Alt Stage line-ups and the Enchanted Forest performers.

• For more on the Meraki Festival visit the event’s website at https://merakifestival.com/artists/

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk