Snakes alive! Paper trail leads to Rose and Crown

Papersnakes Archant

Three-piece local band The Papersnakes will be playing a set full of covers and original songs at a gig in a village pub next Saturday, January 24.

The band, who comprise Paul ‘Tower’ Kerr (guitar/lead vocals), Chris Ward (bass/acoustic guitar/vocals) and Mike Bergquist (drums), have a distinctive sound that blends a mix of styles.Their set includes covers from artists as varied as UB40, Stevie Wonder, The Black Eyed Peas, Oasis and a Bee Gees cover as well as their own original songs.

The ‘Snake Party’ kicks off from around 8.30pm at the Rose and Crown in Sandridge.