Sex Pistols tribute coming to St Albans music venue

06 February, 2017 - 17:10
The Sex Pistols Experience can be seen at The Horn in St Albans

The Sex Pistols Experience can be seen at The Horn in St Albans

Archant

A tribute band to punk legends the Sex Pistols will bring some Anarchy in the UK to St Albans next week.

The Sex Pistols Experience will make their debut at The Horn on Saturday, February 18.

A statement from the Victoria Street live music venue said: “We are delighted to be able to welcome The Sex Pistols Experience to play their first show at The Horn.

“Selling out venues up and down the country, come and check out an incredible tribute to one of punk’s most iconic bands.”

Fronted by singer Johnny Rotten (John Lydon), the Sex Pistols exploded onto the British music scene in the 70s, having initiated the punk movement.

Their best known tracks are Anarchy in the U.K., God Save the Queen, Pretty Vacant and Holidays in the Sun.

Tickets for the The Sex Pistols Experience gig at The Horn cost £10 in advance and £12 on the door.

• For more details, visit The Horn’s website at www.thehorn.co.uk

