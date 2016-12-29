Advanced search

Scott Hamilton Quartet to perform at Herts Jazz Club

10:52 29 December 2016

Scott Hamilton

Scott Hamilton

Archant

The Scott Hamilton Quartet welcome the new year when they appear at Herts Jazz Club next Sunday, January 8.

Comment

Tenor Scott has played with trumpeter Roy Eldridge and saxophonist Illinois Jacquet and is regarded as one of the great modern swing artists.

A native of Providence, Rhode Island, where he was born in 1954, Scott has followed in the footsteps of greats such as Ben Webster and Don Byas.

The quartet also comprises John Pearce, piano, Dave Green, bass, and Steve Brown, drums.

The gig at the Hawthorne Theatre in Welwyn Garden City starts at 7.30pm and tickets in advance from www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html

are £3 students/£11 members/£14 concessions/£15 full.

On the door they are £5 students/£13 members/£16 concessions/£17 full.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Herts Advertiser visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Herts Advertiser staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Herts Advertiser account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

More news stories

Two butterfly hotspots identified in St Albans

38 minutes ago Madeleine Burton
Two butterfly hotspots have been found

Two butterfly hotspots have been identified in the St Albans district despite the demise of the attraction dedicated to the insects.

Dog trapped in mud near River Ver in St Albans rescued by firefighters

13:58 Debbie White
A dog was rescued near historic Sopwell Nunnery in St Albans. Photo courtesy @StAlbansfire

Firefighters went to the aid of a dog stuck in thick mud, after being called to the site of a former Benedictine priory in St Albans.

St Albans firefighters save horse, ‘Dolly’, trapped in swimming pool

12:56 Debbie White
St Albans firefighters helped rescue a horse from a swimming pool. Photo courtesy of Herts Fire Control

Firefighters from St Albans helped rescue a horse from a freezing cold swimming pool last night (Wednesday).

Harpenden leisure development plans are condemned for lack of public consultation

12:00 Madeleine Burton
Harpenden Leisure Centre

Opposition is mounting to development proposals for the centre of Harpenden and Rothamsted Park which residents fear will exacerbate problems of congestion and traffic flow in the town.

CountryPhile Zoo Watch

Most read stories

Could Roman building lie beneath farm in Harpenden? Student’s data points to possible ‘rare discovery’

Lead researcher Alexander Thomas

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

Man attacked in St Albans: Herts Police appeal for information

Herts Police are investigating

Tributes paid to former St Albans councillor who was a ‘great campaigner’

John was a keen fundraiser and heavily involved in politics

Local business directory

Hertfordshire's trusted business finder
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

Image
Read the The Herts Advertiser e-edition E-edition

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters: