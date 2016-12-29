Scott Hamilton Quartet to perform at Herts Jazz Club

Scott Hamilton Archant

The Scott Hamilton Quartet welcome the new year when they appear at Herts Jazz Club next Sunday, January 8.

Tenor Scott has played with trumpeter Roy Eldridge and saxophonist Illinois Jacquet and is regarded as one of the great modern swing artists.

A native of Providence, Rhode Island, where he was born in 1954, Scott has followed in the footsteps of greats such as Ben Webster and Don Byas.

The quartet also comprises John Pearce, piano, Dave Green, bass, and Steve Brown, drums.

The gig at the Hawthorne Theatre in Welwyn Garden City starts at 7.30pm and tickets in advance from www.hertsjazz.co.uk/gigs.html

are £3 students/£11 members/£14 concessions/£15 full.

On the door they are £5 students/£13 members/£16 concessions/£17 full.